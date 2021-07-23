Cancel
Akron, OH

Semi hit by gunfire in Akron road rage incident

By Cliff Pinckard, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 11 days ago
AKRON, Ohio — The driver of a semi truck escaped injury early Thursday after his vehicle was hit by gunfire from another vehicle on Interstate 76, according to police. The 52-year-old driver of the truck tells police he was driving on I-76 near East Market Street at about 1 a.m. when he says he saw a silver car tailgating another vehicle. The semi driver changed lanes while trying to avoid the “reckless driving” of the silver car, police say.

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

