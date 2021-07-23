Semi hit by gunfire in Akron road rage incident

A woman reported a license plate stolen from her car between July 3 and July 4, either at her home or her work parking lot. The plate was entered as stolen. Brunswick Hills Township Police later received a call from an Ohio State Patrol trooper that the plate had been located on a pickup truck pulled over on Interstate 77 for a traffic violation. The pickup driver said a friend had given him the plate after the pickup’s plate was lost in a traffic accident. He was arrested by OSP for receiving stolen property.