The case of Oso is a national story. You see, Oso was being transported from his old home in Missouri to his new home in Washington State and the transporter let him out to do his business at Love’s truck stop in Horizon City, Texas. Somehow, they claim that Oso bolted and took off. The transporter waited 12 hours to notify Oso’s owner. It’s been 24 days and we have not seen Oso. He has been sighted by the Walmart and golf course in Horizon City and most recently near the Walgreens on Kenazo Ave. in Horizon City but no other confirmations.