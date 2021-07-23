Big Brothers Big Sisters of Franklin County raise $10K during walk and run race
GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of families came together to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Franklin County. Their second annual 0.5K run and walk was held at the Franklin County Fairgrounds in Greenfield Thursday. The 546-yard race is inclusive to all members of the family and it even featured dinner on the run. Every few feet a different food station was featured, from donuts to tacos and pizza.www.wwlp.com
Comments / 0