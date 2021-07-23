Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrations

UPCOMING EVENTS: Ben Lomond Civil War anniversary events, all the farmers markets

By Staff Writer
princewilliamtimes.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrivia Night in River Mill Park: 6 p.m. Bring a team of up to 6 people and rent a 10-foot space in a socially distanced picnic circle in the park. Occoquan Mayor Earnie Porta will emcee. Bring chairs or a blanket. Gates open at 6 p.m.; trivia begins at 6:30 p.m. Proceeds benefit Patriots for Disabled Divers. River Mill Park, 458 Mill St., Occoquan. Fee: Purchase tickets at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/trivia-night-in-river-mill-park-tickets-152541474657.

www.princewilliamtimes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Golf#War#Volunteers#Patriots#Lps#Nokesville Farmers Market#Chinn Park Library Used#Dale City Commuter Lot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Celebrations
News Break
Politics
Related
Danville, VAGoDanRiver.com

MARK YOUR CALENDAR: Upcoming events in the Danville area

Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com. TODAY, JULY 23. CONVERSATION WITH TIM DUFFY & JEFFREY SCOTT: The Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History invites members...
Winchester, TNHerald Chronicle

Upcoming events at the FC Senior Center

The following activities are planned at the Franklin County Senior Center. Located at 74 Clover Dr. in Winchester, the center is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Membership is $24 per year. Amenities include exercise rooms, a billiard room, a ceramics room, a quilting room, a...
Rolla, MORolla Daily News

Upcoming Rolla community events

Rolla Books and Toys is now carrying reusable tote bags with their logo on them. For every bag purchased, Rolla Books and Toys will donate $2 to Rolla Parents as Teachers. This year in recognition of Rolla High School’s 150th birthday, Champions of Rolla Education invites residents to its homecoming party for an inaugural fundraising event from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at Hasselmann Alumni House, 1100 N. Pine St., in Rolla. There will be live music, food, drinks, raffles, games and more. Tickets are on sale now. Classes gathering for reunions and other large groups can reserve VIP tables under group tickets. Anyone interested in sponsorship for this event, can call 573-458-0100, extension 11108, for more information.
Payson, AZPayson Roundup

Upcoming events

The Payson Tea Party meets from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, July 20 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Highway 87. The guest speaker is Kari Lake, who recently announced her run for Arizona governor to replace Doug Ducey who is termed out in 2022. She is the former evening anchor for FOX 10 News in Phoenix, where she worked for more than 20 years.
Klamath Falls, ORHerald and News

Upcoming: July 21 Klamath Basin events and activities

■ 11 a.m., Children’s Museum of Klamath Falls grand re-opening. Come check out the new exhibit and a special visit from Pikachu! 711 E. Main St. ■ 4 p.m., Running Y Market Rogue spirit tasting on the market patio until 6 p.m. Great music and food accompanying. 5416 Running Y Rd.
Danville, VAGoDanRiver.com

MARK YOUR CALENDAR: Upcoming events in the Danville area

Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com. SATURDAY, JULY 24. PIG-IN-A-POKE: Pig-In-A-Poke Bingo will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. at Pelham Community Center, 161 Community...
Drinksprincewilliamtimes.com

UPCOMING EVENTS: Drive-in movie at the Pfitz, outdoor shows, all the farmers markets

Quantico Farmers Market: Noon to 5 p.m. Baked goods, eggs, herbs, vegetables, meats, fruits. Quantico Farmers Market, 3500 Russell Road, Quantico. Washington, D.C.-Prince William Thursday League: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Play Spark Golf which is a 9-hole, social golf league organized to be casual and fun. Joining the league is free. League rounds are available for purchase. For more information or to join for free, go to www.spark.golf. Prince William Golf Course, 14631 Vint Hill Road, Nokesville. Fee: Join for free; play for as little as $26 per round; cart included.
Danville, VAGoDanRiver.com

MARK YOUR CALENDAR: Upcoming events in the Danville area

Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Religion items are published on the Saturday church page. Email events to news@registerbee.com. WEDNESDAY, JULY 28. SCIENCE & HEALTH SUMMER CAMP 2: Science & Health Summer Camp 2 will be held July 28-30...

Comments / 0

Community Policy