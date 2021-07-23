UPCOMING EVENTS: Ben Lomond Civil War anniversary events, all the farmers markets

Rolla Books and Toys is now carrying reusable tote bags with their logo on them. For every bag purchased, Rolla Books and Toys will donate $2 to Rolla Parents as Teachers. This year in recognition of Rolla High School’s 150th birthday, Champions of Rolla Education invites residents to its homecoming party for an inaugural fundraising event from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at Hasselmann Alumni House, 1100 N. Pine St., in Rolla. There will be live music, food, drinks, raffles, games and more. Tickets are on sale now. Classes gathering for reunions and other large groups can reserve VIP tables under group tickets. Anyone interested in sponsorship for this event, can call 573-458-0100, extension 11108, for more information.