Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Pats’ Gilmore, 7 others will start training camp on PUP list

By KYLE HIGHTOWER, AP Sports
Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fWlGu_0b5KYgvY00

BOSTON (AP) — New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore has reported to the team for training camp but will start it on the active/physically unable to perform list.

Gilmore was one of eight Patriots players added to the list Thursday ahead of the official start of camp next week. Quarterback Jarrett Stidham, defensive end Chase Winovich, defensive tackle Byron Cowart, linebacker Terez Hall, tight end Dalton Keene, linebacker Brandon King and receiver Devin Smith also will be sidelined when camp begins. They are all eligible to be removed from the list at any time.

The 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Gilmore’s status for the regular season remains uncertain as he looks to get additional compensation entering the final season of the five-year, $65 million deal he signed in 2017. He is scheduled to make a base salary of $7 million this season.

He is also scheduled to receive a $500,000 roster bonus, but even with that his 2021 compensation would rank him 25th among NFL cornerbacks.

Gilmore sat out both the voluntary and mandatory portions of New England’s offseason program in May and June. He will turn 31 in September and tied a career low with one interception last season.

He appeared in just 11 games after missing time due to a COVID-19 diagnosis and a season-ending quadriceps injury late in the season that required offseason surgery.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
42K+
Followers
59K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pats#American Football#Pup#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLclnsmedia.com

PATRIOTS NEWS: Stephon Gilmore RETURNS, PUP List Released

Evan Lazar discusses the latest news from today and Field Yates reported that Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore was present when team veterans reported to training camp and that he will begin camp on PUP after a season-sending injury in 2020. Also on the PUP list was DT Byron Cowart, LB Terez Hall, TE Dalton Keene, ST Brandon King, WR Devin Smith, QB Jarrett Stidham, OLB Chase Winovich. This means those listed on PUP aren’t ready to practice. But the players can come off PUP any time.
NFLBoston Globe

Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore reports to Gillette Stadium but will begin training camp on PUP list

Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore reported to Gillette Stadium Thursday and will begin training camp on the physically unable to perform list, a league source confirmed. Gilmore, entering the final season of a five-year, $65 million deal, did not attend the team’s voluntary OTAs or mandatory minicamp this offseason. He has expressed frustration regarding his contract situation, as his salary for the 2021 season is just $7.9 million.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Stephon Gilmore Reportedly Makes Decision On Training Camp

For the past few weeks, one New England player has been stealing all the headlines as fans wonder about his future. Patriots star defensive back Stephon Gilmore made it clear this offseason that he wants a new contract. Although he hasn’t received a new contract just yet, he didn’t let that stop him from reporting to camp.
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Icon Irvin Pleads For Help After Robbery

FRISCO - Michael Irvin was trying to be nice, pausing in a hotel lobby to interact with some fans. As his reward? the iconic Dallas Cowboys wide receiver and Hall-of-Famer, upon reaching to retrieve the bag he'd set down on the floor, realized that one of those "fans'' had stolen a piece of his luggage.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

NFL Player Arrested and Cut By Team After Disturbing Accusations Surface

The Atlanta Falcons removed veteran linebacker Barkevious Mingo from its lineup over the weekend after he was arrested in a Dallas, Texas, suburb. Mingo was charged with indecency with a child - sexual contact and turned himself into the Arlington police on Thursday, July 8. The incident allegedly happened in 2019 but it didn't come to the attention of authorities until January 2021.
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Green Bay Packers reportedly to release veteran quarterback

Now that the drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers appears to be over, the Packers are moving on from another quarterback on the roster. According to multiple reports, the Packers will be releasing Blake Bortles:. Originally drafted by Jacksonville in 2014, Bortles has appeared in 78 career...
NFL247Sports

Dan Orlovsky says Philadelphia Eagles might regret drafting Jalen Hurts

The Jalen Hurts vs. Carson Wentz drama almost finally went away, but ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky had an eye opening take on Get Up on Thursday. Wentz was traded this offseason after having the worst season of his career and after Hurts started the final four games of the 2020 season.
NFLtigernet.com

Deshaun Watson case just took a major turn

Really bad news from the Watson camp. Just as things were looking up for him. The Texans announcing trade talks. NFL not putting him on exempt. Looked like he was going to play 2021 season. Now police reports filed by 10 women alleging sex assault. This will have to open up a criminal case which changes the whole dynamic of the NFLs actions on the matter. Also, basically shuts down any trade interest from other teams. All of this precisely coordinated and coincidentally happening just as the season starts stinks of foul play.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Drew Brees drops truth bomb on potential NFL return

New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees called it a career after the 2020 NFL season. But, of course, that never stops people from wondering whether or not a player will wind up deciding to return. However, it looks like Brees is actually done for good and won’t be returning if...
NFLpff.com

Carson Wentz out indefinitely: Marcus Mariota and Jimmy Garoppolo stand out as options for the Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is reportedly out for an indefinite period as he undergoes further testing for a foot injury he suffered at the end of Thursday's practice. The worst-case scenario is that the former No. 2 overall pick suffered a Lisfranc injury that requires surgery, which would end Wentz's first year in Indianapolis before it even really began.
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Dwayne Haskins’ Wife is the Daughter of a Former NBA Player

I’m not sure if an NFL player has had more of a roller coaster career in such a short amount of time than Dwayne Haskins. By roller coaster, I mean the spinning tea cup ride because there hasn’t been many highs. Dwayne Haskins was one of the top quarterback prospects...
NFL247Sports

The Highest-Paid NFL Players Ever, Ranked

Who's the top-earning NFL player of all time? Here's a hint: It's not Tom Brady, Peyton Manning or Aaron Rodgers. So, who is it?. We've assembled a countdown of the 50 biggest money-makers in NFL history, according to Spotrac data. Football and financial stats are current through the end of the 2020 season.
NFLYardbarker

Gardner Minshew has hilarious quote about Jaguars' QB competition

Gardner Minshew is the forgotten man in the Jaguars’ quarterback room. After Jacksonville selected Trevor Lawrence No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft, the expectation was that he’d start immediately, leaving Minshew’s future in limbo. Minshew isn’t going to relinquish the starting quarterback job without a fight, however. He made...

Comments / 0

Community Policy