BrightFarms Salad Salmonella Outbreak updated by FDA
States with Cases: IL (6), WI (4), MI (1) On July 15, 2021, BrightFarms recalled packaged salad greens produced in its Rochelle, Illinois (Ogle County) greenhouse farm sold in Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, and Indiana. On July 21, 2021, Michigan was added to the list of states that received recalled products. Interview data and shopper card records show that seven people ate or bought multiple types of BrightFarms brand salad products before they got sick, including Sunny Crunch, 50/50 Spring & Spinach, Harvest Crunch, and Butter Crisp. FDA conducted a traceback investigation and identified the farm in Rochelle, IL, as the likely source of the BrightFarms brand salad bought by people who became ill.www.foodpoisonjournal.com
