BrightFarms Salad Salmonella Outbreak updated by FDA

Whether it's a hunk of parmesan or some sliced Swiss, there's a good chance you have some cheese in your fridge right now. After all, it's one of the only foods that can be considered a snack, appetizer, and topping that all come from the same package. But before you start reaching for your next piece, you might want to check the label because two popular types of cheese are being recalled right now. Read on to see if you have any in your fridge drawer.