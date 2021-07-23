Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rochelle, IL

BrightFarms Salad Salmonella Outbreak updated by FDA

By Bill Marler
foodpoisonjournal.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStates with Cases: IL (6), WI (4), MI (1) On July 15, 2021, BrightFarms recalled packaged salad greens produced in its Rochelle, Illinois (Ogle County) greenhouse farm sold in Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, and Indiana. On July 21, 2021, Michigan was added to the list of states that received recalled products. Interview data and shopper card records show that seven people ate or bought multiple types of BrightFarms brand salad products before they got sick, including Sunny Crunch, 50/50 Spring & Spinach, Harvest Crunch, and Butter Crisp. FDA conducted a traceback investigation and identified the farm in Rochelle, IL, as the likely source of the BrightFarms brand salad bought by people who became ill.

www.foodpoisonjournal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochelle, IL
State
Illinois State
State
Iowa State
Rochelle, IL
Health
Local
Illinois Health
State
Wisconsin State
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salmonella Outbreak#Brightfarms#Salad#Spring Spinach#Traceback#Sullivan S Foods#Strack Van#Brightfarms Spring Crunch#Brightfarms Spring Mix
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Food Safety
News Break
Health
News Break
FDA
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Walmart
Related
Food SafetyPosted by
Best Life

If You Have One of These Cheeses at Home, Throw Them Out Now, FDA Says

Whether it's a hunk of parmesan or some sliced Swiss, there's a good chance you have some cheese in your fridge right now. After all, it's one of the only foods that can be considered a snack, appetizer, and topping that all come from the same package. But before you start reaching for your next piece, you might want to check the label because two popular types of cheese are being recalled right now. Read on to see if you have any in your fridge drawer.
Omaha, NENewsweek

Nearly 300,000 Pounds of Raw Beef Recalled Over E.coli Fears

Nearly 300,000 pounds of raw beef products are being recalled over concerns they may be contaminated with E.coli. Greater Omaha Packing, a beef supplier and producer based in Omaha, Nebraska, is recalling "approximately 295,236 pounds of raw beef products intended for non-intact use that may be contaminated with E. coli," the Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced in a statement Friday.
Food SafetyJacksonville Journal Courier

Beef products being recalled

Nearly 300,000 pounds of raw beef products are being recalled by Greater Omaha Packing after a possible E. coli contamination. The products produced on July 13 and bear establishment number “EST. 960A” inside the USDA mark of inspection. Several products were distributed to processors in Illinois.
Indiana Statewbiw.com

BrightFarms initiates voluntary recall of packaged salad greens in Indiana

INDIANA – BrightFarms today initiated a voluntary recall expansion of additional packaged salad greens that are past expiration date and were produced in its Rochelle, Illinois (Ogle County) greenhouse farm sold in Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Indiana, and Michigan due to potential contamination with Salmonella. Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes...
Rochelle, ILPosted by
Q985

Rochelle Company Recalls Salad Greens In Salmonella Scare

I feel badly for companies when something in their production process goes awry and they're forced to issue a recall. It's even worse when it's a local company. That local company is BrightFarms, located in Rochelle, and the recall is because their salad greens, sold in Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa and Indiana, have potentially been contaminated with Salmonella.
Illinois StatePosted by
WGN TV

BrightFarms recalls salads sold in 4 states — including Illinois

ROCHELLE, Ill. — BrightFarms initiated a voluntary recall of packaged salad greens produced in its Rochelle, Illinois (Ogle County) greenhouse farm sold in Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa and Indiana because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. The affected BrightFarms-branded products were sold by the following retailers:. Illinois: Mariano’s...
Wisconsin Stateantigotimes.com

Multistate Outbreak of Salmonella Typhimurium Includes Wisconsin

Nine people in Wisconsin and Illinois infected, with one hospitalization and no deaths. FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE, TRADE & CONSUMER PROTECTION. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, and local health departments are involved in an ongoing investigation of an outbreak of Salmonella Typhimurium.
Illinois Statefoodmanufacturing.com

BrightFarms Recalls Packaged Salad Produced in Illinois Greenhouse

BrightFarms today initiated a voluntary recall of packaged salad greens produced in its Rochelle, IL (Ogle County) greenhouse farm sold in Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa and Indiana because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. The affected BrightFarms-branded products were sold by the following retailers:. Illinois: Mariano's Fresh Markets,...
Food SafetyWKRC

Company announces voluntary recall of packaged salad greens linked to Salmonella outbreak

Officials are warning residents in at least five states about a salmonella outbreak linked to an Illinois facility. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are investigating the Salmonella Typhimurium outbreak linked to BrightFarms brand Sunny Crunch salad produced in Rochelle, Illinois.
Food SafetyPosted by
Best Life

If You Have This in Your Freezer, Throw It Out Immediately, USDA Warns

Many of us keep frozen food in the back of our freezer for nights when we're in a pinch or could use a quick snack. You can go from a frozen food bag to a warm meal in mere minutes. If you have food from this popular chicken brand, however, you could be at risk of severe illness or worse. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently announced a recall of almost nine million pounds of food due to a risk of listeria. Read on to make sure you're not reaching for any of these dangerous items.
Claremore, OKfoodsafetynews.com

Listeria detection prompts statewide recall of raw milk

Swan Bros. Dairy Inc. of Claremore, OK, has issued a statewide recall of raw milk after the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry found Listeria in a sample. Anyone who has purchased or received raw milk products from Swan Bros. Dairy is strongly urged to dispose of any remaining product.

Comments / 0

Community Policy