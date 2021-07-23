Cancel
Mansfield, MA

MMAS breaks ground on renovation project in Mansfield

By Sun Chronicle Staff
Sun Chronicle
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANSFIELD — Groundbreaking ceremonies for the Mass Music & Arts Society were held July 19, signaling the beginning of a major renovation project. The ceremony held at the MMAS Arts Center at 888 South Main St. included remarks by board President Brian Johnson, Executive Director Ken Butler, Director of Development Abigail B. Young, Construction Committee Chair Scott Ployer, and Artistic Director Dori Bryan-Ployer. Several independent financial donors, sponsors, and board members were also in attendance.

