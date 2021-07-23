Special Weather Statement issued for Hamilton, Suwannee by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-23 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-22 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Hamilton; Suwannee SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN SUWANNEE AND SOUTHWESTERN HAMILTON COUNTIES UNTIL 1130 PM EDT * At 1052 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Blue Springs to near Dowling Park to 11 miles northwest of Luraville. Movement was southeast at 15 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph and excessive cloud-to-ground lightning possible with these storms. * Locations impacted include Live Oak, Suwannee Springs, Suwannee River State Park, Dowling Park, Luraville and Newburn.alerts.weather.gov
