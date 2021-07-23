Red Flag Warning issued for East Salmon River Mountains, Salmon NF by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-22 20:51:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: East Salmon River Mountains, Salmon NF; Lemhi and Lost River Range, Challis NF RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 475 AND 476 Winds are weakening, and humidity is starting to recover across the area, so the Red Flag Warning will be allowed to expire at 9 PM MDT.alerts.weather.gov
