Red Flag Warning issued for Caribou Range, Caribou NF by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-22 20:51:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Caribou Range, Caribou NF; Centennial Mountains and Snake River Range, Targhee NF; Goose Creek and Raft River Valley, Southern Sawtooth NF, Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 411, 413 AND 427 Thunderstorm activity has mostly diminished and moved out of the area. Some isolated thunderstorms are still possible through midnight tonight. The Red Flag Warning will be allowed to expire at 9 PM MDT.alerts.weather.gov
