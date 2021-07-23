Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maricopa County, AZ

Special Weather Statement issued for East Valley, Northwest Pinal County, South Mountain, Ahwatukee by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-22 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-22 20:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: East Valley; Northwest Pinal County; South Mountain, Ahwatukee; Southeast Valley, Queen Creek SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES UNTIL 830 PM MST At 753 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Bapchule to 6 miles southwest of San Tan Mountain Park. These storms were nearly stationary. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Chandler, Gilbert, Coolidge, Sun Lakes, Maricopa, Queen Creek, Blackwater, Chandler Heights, Tumbleweed Park, Magma, San Tan Valley, Seville, Bapchule, Olberg, Chandler Fashion Center Mall, San Tan Mountain Park, Firebird Lake, Sacaton and Santan. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 161 and 187. AZ Route 87 between mile markers 132 and 165. AZ Route 202 between mile markers 45 and 55.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Maricopa County, AZ
City
Maricopa, AZ
City
Queen Creek, AZ
City
Sun Lakes, AZ
City
San Tan Valley, AZ
City
Coolidge, AZ
City
Sacaton, AZ
County
Pinal County, AZ
City
Chandler Heights, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#South Mountain#East Valley#Doppler#Az Interstate#Az Route 87#Az Route 202
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Fourth police officer who responded to Jan. 6 attack dies by suicide

A fourth law enforcement officer who responded to the Capitol on Jan. 6 has died by suicide, the Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to The Hill on Monday. A department spokesman said Officer Kyle DeFreytag, who had been with the department since November 2016, was found dead on July 10. He was 26 years old. Police confirmed DeFreytag was among a host of MPD officers who were sent to the Capitol in response to the riot.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Graham's COVID-19 'breakthrough' case jolts Senate

The coronavirus officially returned to the United States Senate on Monday. News that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) tested positive quickly jolted through the Capitol and sparked an hours-long scramble to figure out who else might have been exposed, which only escalated after sources confirmed that the South Carolina Republican attended an outdoor event on Sen. Joe Manchin ’s (D-W.Va.) houseboat over the weekend with other senators.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Kathy Griffin says she is undergoing surgery for lung cancer

Kathy Griffin has revealed that she is undergoing surgery for lung cancer and her doctors are optimistic she “should be up and running around as usual in a month or less.”. The comedian took to Instagram and Twitter Monday to say her cancer was caught early and confined to her left lung. The surgery will result in half her left lung being removed.
GymnasticsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA gymnast Jade Carey wins Olympic gold in floor exercise final

Jade Carey took home her first Olympic medal after capturing gold in the women's individual floor exercise final Monday at the Tokyo Olympics. Carey, 21, was the second to compete on the floor, twisting, tumbling and flipping her way onto the top spot on the podium. Carey, who failed to win a medal in the individual all-around and the vault finals, placed first with a score of 14.366, ahead of Vanessa Ferrari, of Italy, who won silver with a score of 14.200. Mai Murakami, of Japan, and Angelina Melnikova, of Russia, tied for bronze with a score of 14.1665.

Comments / 0

Community Policy