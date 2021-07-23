Special Weather Statement issued for East Valley, Northwest Pinal County, South Mountain, Ahwatukee by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-22 20:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: East Valley; Northwest Pinal County; South Mountain, Ahwatukee; Southeast Valley, Queen Creek SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES UNTIL 830 PM MST At 753 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Bapchule to 6 miles southwest of San Tan Mountain Park. These storms were nearly stationary. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Chandler, Gilbert, Coolidge, Sun Lakes, Maricopa, Queen Creek, Blackwater, Chandler Heights, Tumbleweed Park, Magma, San Tan Valley, Seville, Bapchule, Olberg, Chandler Fashion Center Mall, San Tan Mountain Park, Firebird Lake, Sacaton and Santan. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 161 and 187. AZ Route 87 between mile markers 132 and 165. AZ Route 202 between mile markers 45 and 55.