Two arrested in connection to Old Sac shooting that killed two, injured four
Police have announced the arrests of two suspects in connection to a recent shooting in Old Sacramento. Late on the night of July 16, patrol officers reportedly heard gunshots in the area of Front and L Streets in Old Sac. Multiple officers responded from different areas around the city to find that six people had been victims of an apparent shooting. Two were pronounced dead at the scene while four others were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, police said.www.crimevoice.com
