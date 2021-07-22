Cancel
Indiana State

Weather Providing Increased Risk for Disease in Indiana Corn

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecent rains and increased humidity across Indiana have increased the risk for foliar diseases to develop in both corn and soybeans. Purdue Field Crop Extension Plant Pathologist Darcy Telenko joined us on the latest Purdue Crop Chat Podcast to discuss what she’s seeing in corn. “I think it’s time to...

#Disease Management#Northern Indiana#Purdue Crop Chat Podcast#The Purdue Crop Chat
Indiana StateWLFI.com

Perfect time to purchase fresh Indiana sweet corn

TIPPECANOE COUNTY (WLFI) — If you haven’t purchased your fresh Indiana sweet corn, now is the time to do so. Prairie View Farms Produce Owner, Stephen Okos, says August is the ideal time to buy large-size sweet corn for freezing and canning. “Our target to start selling sweet corn is...
WISH-TV

Indiana farmland increases in value

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A new report from the Purdue Center for Commercial Agriculture shows farmland prices across Indiana have risen to all-time highs. Top quality farmland average price is $9,785 per acre, up 14% from June 2020. Purdue ag economists say even poor-quality farmland saw a price increase, up 12.1% to $6,441 per acre.
Anderson Herald Bulletin

2021 corn maze will have Indiana State U. design

PARIS, Ill. — L&A Family Farms near Paris, Illinois, has announced its corn maze design and sponsor for the 2021 season. L&A Family Farms has planted the popular Midwest fall attraction since 2019. This year, Indiana State University is sponsoring the maze and worked with the farm to select the design.
WLFI.com

Farmers encouraged to monitor corn for Tar Spot disease

TIPPECANOE COUNTY (WLFI) — Farmers are encouraged to be on the lookout for a new disease affecting corn. Darcy Telenko, a Purdue Field Crop Extension Plant Pathologist, has been studying Tar Spot disease since it was first identified in the United States in 2015. “Tar Spot is a new disease...
Newsbug.info

WESTFALL: Cloudy, wet weather may increase disease pressure

What a difference a few weeks makes. One month ago, we were in the middle of a hot, dry summer with little rain in sight. But since then, precipitation has been steady and crops and vegetables have grown exponentially. Rainfall this time of year is almost always something to be...
max983.net

Indiana Increases Food Bank Funding

The State of Indiana has more than tripled the amount of money allocated to food banks. The Indiana State Department of Agriculture says a total of a million dollars will be distributed to 11 food banks, under the General Assembly’s biennial budget. Locally, the Food Bank of Northern Indiana, which...
illinoisnewsnow.com

Corn disease pressure rising, some increasing scope

Summer weather is fueling disease pressure in many midwestern fields. Chris Souder, Midwest Agronomy Lead for DEKLAB/Asgrow tells Brownfield he is seeing plenty of the usual corn diseases like grey leaf spot and northern corn leaf blight. “In northeast Missouri, southeast Iowa and west central Illinois. With the high levels...
Agricultureocj.com

Foliar diseases and fungicide decisions in corn

This July has been one of the wettest on record, and with the extra moisture, comes concerns about diseases. Gray Leaf Spot (GLS) and, to a lesser extent, northern corn leaf blight (NCLB), have already been reported in some fields, well before tasseling in some cases. Such early disease development could impact grain yield, especially if it continues to be wet and the hybrid is susceptible. GLS is favored by warm temperatures (70 and 90 F) and high relative humidity. NCLB is also favored by wet, but slightly cooler (64 and 80 F) conditions, than GLS. Over the last several days, we have had temperatures within the favorable range for both diseases, and if they continue to spread and damage the ear leaf before grain fill is complete, yield losses could be high.
hoosieragtoday.com

Indiana Corn 73% Good to Excellent, Soybeans 69%

In the latest Crop Progress report from USDA, Indiana corn is rated 73% Good to Excellent, the same as last week. Indiana soybeans dropped a percentage point from 70% Good to Excellent last week to 69% this week. Nationally, corn is rated 65% Good to Excellent and soybeans are at 60%.
WNEM

Experts: warm weather, rain reason for increase in Legionnaires’ disease

A sharp increase in Legionnaires’ disease that mostly affects adults over the age of 50 is now affecting young people. MDHHS is reporting 107 cases in 25 counties. “She got really sick in august of 2015 and I mean really sick,” Keri Webber said. Webber felt hopeless when her 26-year-old...
KXRO.com

Weather conditions could bring storms, but could also increase fire risk

According to meteorologists, a dangerous combination of drought and dry lightning could be coming to the Northwest. According to Accuweather, after flooding rain in the Southwest from monsoon moisture, storms are headed for the Northwest through early in the week, bringing dangerous lightning risks that can spark wildfires. In a...
Indiana State95.3 MNC

Gov. Holcomb says no incentive to get vaccinated against COVID in Indiana

If you haven’t gotten the COVID vaccination yet, don’t count on a financial incentive to do it. President Biden has suggested states use federal pandemic relief money to give people 100 dollars for getting the shot. Governor Holcomb says he’s happy to see the White House looking for ways to boost vaccinations and says he’ll review the idea, but he says it’s not fair to the people he says did the right thing and got the shot early.
95.3 MNC

Holcomb: Indiana Farmers Embody Hoosier Spirit

“Celebrating the Hoosier Spirit”- that’s the theme of this year’s Indiana State Fair. Governor Eric Holcomb spoke to farmers and members of the ag industry at Friday morning’s annual Indiana Pork Ham Breakfast to kick off the Indiana State Fair. He says Hoosier farmers are resilient, generous, and embody the Hoosier spirit they’re celebrating at this year’s fair.
Macomb Daily

Michigan experiencing increase in Legionnaires’ disease

The cases in Macomb County are not yet considered an outbreak. Macomb County has 15 confirmed cases of Legionnaires’ disease as part of what the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says is a statewide jump. Between July 1-14, 107 cases of Legionnaires’ disease have been reported in 25...
95.3 MNC

4-H on Full Display at the Indiana State Fair

4-H is on full display at the Indiana State Fair that resumes Wednesday after taking Monday and Tuesday off. Dr. Casey Mull is assistant director of Purdue Extension and is the Indiana 4-H program leader. He says numbers this year for Indiana 4-H are strong. “As we come out of...
95.3 MNC

INFB Announces Black Vulture Depredation Permits for Impacted Livestock Producers

In recent years, the black vulture population has increased in Indiana, particularly in the southern portion of the state. These birds often prey on young livestock, causing injury and sometimes death, creating major financial losses for some livestock producers. Indiana Farm Bureau announced that its members may obtain permits through...
Diseases & Treatmentsaappublications.org

Autoimmune Diseases Increase in JIA Pathogenesis

This article requires a subscription to view the full text. If you have a subscription you may use the login form below to view the article. Access to this article can also be purchased. Source: Lovell DJ, , Huang B, , Chen C, , et al.Prevalence of autoimmune diseases and...

