Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grocery & Supermaket

The Fresh Market: Whole Atlantic Salmon only $5.99/lb on Friday, July 23

Posted by 
WRAL News
WRAL News
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Fresh Market is offering Whole Atlantic Salmon Fillets for only $5.99/lb on Friday, July 23! Lump Crab Cakes are also $5.99 each. The fresh salmon fillets average 3.5 lbs and are farm raised. The Ultimate Lump Crab Cakes are 4 oz each. Wild American Shrimp is on sale for...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
32K+
Followers
33K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Salmon#The Fresh Market#Food Drink#Wild American Shrimp#Fresh News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Grocery & Supermaket
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Shoshoni, WYcounty10.com

Shoshoni Farmers market has all your fresh, homegrown products! Join them every Friday 5-7pm

Thank you to Wyoming Community Bank for sponsoring this content. The Shoshoni Farmers Market happens every Friday evening from 5-7 pm. You can find them outside of the Shoshoni Fire Hall for their outdoor market! Enjoy the beautiful weather with local vendors and pick up something amazing. The Market also has the option to be indoors and will be held in the community room of the Shoshoni Fire Hall if weather is bad.
Carroll County, TNmckenziebanner.com

Farmers’ Market Fresh Program Returns to McKenzie Market

The Carroll County UT Extension office is back at the McKenzie Farmers’ Market every Saturday morning with the Farmers’ Market Fresh program. Members of the UT Extension office have a booth where they offer food samples, recipes and research-based advice on the best ways to select and store everyone’s favorite summertime items.
Point Roberts, WAallpointbulletin.com

Friday Market

A Friday evening market has sprouted up adjacent to the Point Roberts Marina basin. The Make it, Bake it, or Grow it Market will be open on Fridays from 6 to 8 p.m. on the lawn at the top of the J-dock ramp, according to organizer Heidi Baxter. The event will include live music along with a spectrum of local produce, crafts and products.
Recipesmycitymag.com

Fresh Food Friday

Michigan sweet corn is finally ready for picking and droves of corn lovers are showing up at local farm stands to pick up a few dozen ears for a backyard barbecue. This recipe from delish.com for Mexican Street Corn (Elote) will spice up your meal and is guaranteed to impress your guests. It really is delicious and simple to prepare.
Traverse City, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

Friday, July 23rd and Saturday...

Friday, July 23rd and Saturday, July 24th. Hours 8:30 am to 2:30 pm. West side of Traverse City near hospital, just off Barney Road. Only 5 minutes from downtown TC. 5774 Bay Meadows Drive, use Bay Meadows Golf Course entrance. Lots and lots of men*s and women*s clothing, furniture, shoes, books, home decor, bedding and much much more! You don*t want to miss this sale!!
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Easy Fresh Ginger And Salmon Recipe

You don't have to go to a fancy restaurant in order to enjoy the seafood meal of your dreams. Thanks to recipe developer Ting Dalton of Cook Simply, your elaborate meal can go from stove to kitchen in less than 20 minutes. Dalton has perfected an easy fresh ginger and salmon recipe that's restaurant-level worthy, only you can skip the hassle of venturing to a sit-down restaurant, and enjoy it right at home. "This is a simple recipe but it really packs a punch in terms of flavor and versatility," Dalton says. "A quick midweek dinner, or you can make it and leave to marinate ahead of time for a dinner party."
Asheville, NChendersonville.com

Fresh at Farmers Markets This Week

The first of the season’s melons were recently spotted at farmers tailgate markets, heralding the arrival of summer’s midpoint. Of course, melons of all types are ideal for eating fresh, but you can also incorporate them into your salads, cook them on the grill, or get creative with the rind.
Food Safetydailyvoice.com

Whole Foods Recalls Cheddar Cheese From 44 Stores Due To Possible Bacteria Contamination

Whole Foods Market is recalling cheddar cheese products from 44 stores because they may be contaminated with bacteria. On Tuesday, July 27, the company reported that Cahill Cheddar Porter and Whiskey Cheddar Cheeses from the impacted stores may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, a bacteria that can cause serious and potentially fatal infections among children and those with weakened immune systems.
Bozeman, MTPosted by
96.7 KISS FM

Does Bozeman Need A Whole Foods Market?

It's becoming a hot button issue for many citizens here in Bozeman and some folks are making their voices heard. We all know Whole Foods Market is coming to Bozeman and is going to be located at the old Fuddruckers location in the Gallatin Valley Mall area but the thing is some folks aren't happy that Whole Foods Market is coming. There is actually a meeting about trying to appeal Whole Food's plan to build in Bozeman.
Recipesthefreshloaf.com

No knead fresh milled whole wheat sandwich bread

5 p.m. Starting to prep dinner, pulled dough out of fridge. Mixed yeast in by hand. Performed 4 S&F over the course of the next 2.5 hours, whenever I thought of it. (I couldn't help myself, and wanted to be sure the yeast was well incorporated.) 7:30 p.m. Covered dough back into the fridge. No signs of yeast activity at all, not surprised. Day 25:30 a.m. Dough out of fridge while hubby is pouring coffee (yes, I am spoiled). The dough looks like it did right before going into the fridge - no bubbles, no change in size or texture when gently poked, nada. I stuck it into the microwave with the surface light on to warm things up a tad. After 2 hours, turned the light off as I headed to the pool to do laps, and ignored the dough. Dough fresh out of the fridge this morning:
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
WRAL News

Boston Market: BOGO meal coupon Aug. 2-3

Boston Market has a new coupon available for a free individual meal when you buy an individual meal and a drink from August 2 through 3, 2021!. The coupon is valid at participating locations. One per person per visit. Not valid with any other offers. There is an additional charge for seasonal and premium sides. There is a $12 maximum discount allowed for the free meal.
Food Safety987thebull.com

Check Your Freezers, Another Food Recall is Calling To Throw It Out

Check Your Freezer, we did and threw away two full bags as Tyson Foods is recalling some of its chicken products. Walmart, Fred Meyer, Winco Foods all posted recall notices on their websites, after Tyson voluntarily recalled over eight million pounds of frozen, cooked chicken products for possible listeria contamination.

Comments / 0

Community Policy