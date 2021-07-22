Cancel
Greenwich, CT

Greenwich DTC Formally Endorses Candidates for the 2021 Municipal Election

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s official. At their July 21st meeting, pursuant to state law, the Greenwich Democratic Town Committee formally endorsed an impressive group of candidates for the 2021 municipal elections. They are consistently well-qualified and well-versed in how town government works. They are active members of the community’s public life, and they have served, or are currently serving, on any number of the town’s boards.

