Originally published as a Grass Valley Police Department Facebook post – “Early this morning (Tuesday, Nov 2), Grass Valley Detectives, with the assistance of the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, served a search warrant in the 16000 block of Round Valley Circle. The case involved known felons that were suspected of selling Fentanyl and other drugs. They had also been conducting robberies and burglaries throughout the local area. Detectives believed they would likely be armed.

GRASS VALLEY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO