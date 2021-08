St. Vincent has been a source of support for youth in crisis since 1850, and has called North County home for more than 100 years. Our community is in crisis, and the challenges we face - health, safety, justice, fear, trauma, and anger – may feel immeasurable. Raw and difficult emotions and actions are impacting our kids every day. St. Vincent is open 24/7, with therapists and counselors trained to help youth face these challenges, work through their emotions, and support their families and our community. We know how strong and capable our North County neighbors are, and the St. Louis community as a whole. We are here and dedicated to helping our youth and their families.