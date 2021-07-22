Cancel
Greenwich, CT

LETTER: Gevanter Will Make a Fantastic State Senator

By greenwichfreepress
greenwichfreepress.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubmitted by Jennifer Barro, MD, Greenwich Local Group Lead, Moms Demand Action. How do I know that Alexis Gevanter will make a fantastic State Senator? I have seen her in action. Alexis and I have volunteered together for Moms Demand Action, a national nonpartisan gun violence prevention organization with over 6 million supporters. Alexis, a trained attorney, started with Moms in California and brought her energy and determination to our Greenwich local group three years ago. Her talent for listening to input, inspiring others and building consensus was recognized and she quickly rose through the ranks to lead our Connecticut State Chapter. In this leadership role, she was respected for her ability to work with other advocacy organizations, as well as legislators on both sides of the aisle, to promote public safety and effect change across our state.

