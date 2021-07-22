The US women's gymnastics team has a wealth of talent. Pretty soon, they’ll have a wealth of medals, too.

USA TODAY Sports – me – picked the U.S. women to win 10 medals at the Tokyo Olympics, which would be a record for the program. And no, that isn’t homerism. While there are no guarantees in sports, the U.S. women’s gymnastics team is about as close as you can get. The team has won every world and Olympic title dating back to 2011 and, since 2012, no team has gotten within five points of the Americans, an unheard of gap in a sport normally decided by tenths and hundredths of points.