SEC Media Days: Razorbacks look to build on 2020 season

HOOVER, Ala. (WREG) — it was day three of SEC Media Days and Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks were up. Although Arkansas finished with a 3-7 record last season, they made some big strides under Pittman’s first year at the helm — including a snapping a nearly three year SEC losing skid in the second game of the season. A victory that set the tone for the rest of the year, and something they reflected on a lot of Thursday.