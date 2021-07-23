Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

SEC Media Days: Razorbacks look to build on 2020 season

By Samaria Terry
WREG
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOOVER, Ala. (WREG) — it was day three of SEC Media Days and Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks were up. Although Arkansas finished with a 3-7 record last season, they made some big strides under Pittman’s first year at the helm — including a snapping a nearly three year SEC losing skid in the second game of the season. A victory that set the tone for the rest of the year, and something they reflected on a lot of Thursday.

www.wreg.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Pittman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#American Football#Sec Media Days#Wreg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
College SportsThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

SEC Media Days: Day 4 recap

The 2021 SEC Media Days has come to an end. Our team was in Hoover all week, covering every angle. That will conclude our coverage from Hoover for this year. Be sure to scroll down to see our updates from today. Otherwise, go join the conversation in our Facebook groups.
Arkansas Statehogville.net

Arkansas Wraps Up 2021 SEC Media Days

Sam Pittman, Grant Morgan and Myron Cunningham made the rounds in Hoover, Alabama on Thursday talking Arkansas Football and expectations for the 2021 season. Below are the media sessions and photos from their time at the 2021 SEC Media Days. Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman walks to the podium during...
College Sportswholehogsports.com

What Sam Pittman said at SEC Media Days

Arkansas football coach Sam Pittman spoke to reporters from the main podium at SEC Media Days on Thursday. Here is a rundown of what he said:. • I brought Myron Cunningham and Grant Morgan with me today. If it was up to me, I’d have brought the whole damn team. We have a team that works extremely hard, and they’ve bought in to what we’re selling. I’m appreciative of all of them, and our coaching staff.
Texas StatePosted by
The Spun

Barry Switzer Says 1 School Is Hurt Most By Oklahoma, Texas

Oklahoma and Texas’ move to the SEC has sparked plenty of debate about what this addition means for the conference’s existing 14 teams. Barry Switzer, who has deep connections with both the SEC and the Big 12, believes this move will benefit the Arkansas Razorbacks. Switzer served as a player/assistant...
Florida StatePosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Clemson, Florida State Rumors

Another day, another college football realignment rumor. Oklahoma and Texas are officially heading to the SEC. The Sooners and the Longhorns will be joining the conference at some point in the next couple of years. An official arrival date has not been decided, though we’ll be seeing OU and Texas taking on the likes of Alabama, Georgia, LSU, etc. at some point in the 2020s.
Birmingham, ALPosted by
BamaCentral

Winners and Losers From 2021 SEC Media Days

Even though the media contingency was severely limited, this week's 2021 SEC Media Days turned out to be an epic edition of the near-annual kickoff event. Strange but true, the biggest stories originated from somewhere other than the Wynfrey Hotel in Birmingham, Ala., where all 14 teams made appearances from Monday-Thursday. Subscribe for full article.
Texas StatePosted by
The Spun

Baylor’s AD Has Brutally Honest Admission On Texas

Texas‘ move to the SEC has left the rest of the Big 12 – including Baylor – absolutely helpless, and the Bears are starting to lash out because of it. Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades discussed the Longhorns’ move to the SEC on Monday. In doing so, he blasted Texas and said the only reason the university left the Big 12 is because it “felt too little of themselves.”
Boise, IDPosted by
KIDO Talk Radio

Bryan Harsin SEC Media Days Reviewed

Auburn, Alabama, is 2,171 miles from Boise, Idaho. That's a lot of miles and a world of difference between competing in the Mountain West Conference and the South Eastern Conference. Former Boise State, now Auburn Football, Coach Bryan Harsin faced the media today, closing out SEC Media Days. The event...
Alabama Statedawgnation.com

Mark Richt: ‘Dabo has done what Nick has done at Alabama .... '

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dabo Swinney and his Clemson football program are 2-2 against Alabama and coach Nick Saban in the College Football Playoffs, leading Mark Richt to hold him in the highest regard. “Dabo has done what Nick has done at Alabama, what Coach (Bobby) Bowden did at Florida State,”...
Starkville, MSwmcactionnews5.com

Bulldogs defense gets SEC attention at Media Days

BIRMINGHAM, Miss. (WMC) - It’s Mississippi State’s turn on day three of SEC Media Days in Birmingham. Everybody thinks about what’s to become of the Bulldogs offense under Mike Leach, who’s preparing for his second season in Starkville. But it’s the Bulldogs defense that caught the eye of the SEC....
Tennessee StateOak Ridger

Tennessee football fans favor Lane Kiffin or Georgia as national champs — in case Vols aren't | Adams

Since the Tennessee Vols aren't a contender for the national championship this football season, I surveyed fans on their next choice. Most of them expressed boredom at the same teams – like Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State – dominating the College Football Playoff. They would prefer an underdog for a champion. And several would prefer the Georgia Bulldogs. Coach Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss Rebels also received support.
College Sportsfoxwilmington.com

SEC Media Days: Top storylines to look out for on Day 1

We are officially kicking off SEC Media Days this week. You know what that means? The college football season is just around the corner. The conference makes its return to the gridiron on Saturday, Sept. 4, which is only 47 days away. Since it’s now Day 1 of SEC Media...
Footballchatsports.com

Dispatches from Day One of SEC Media Days

As we stated yesterday, expect a lot of dispatches from the SEC Media Days this week. Even if it weren’t the summer — and the news wasn’t particularly slow! — the yearly event tends to swallow up everything in its orbit. Of course, only a handful of coaches were present...

Comments / 0

Community Policy