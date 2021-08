North Shore Navigators 5, Vermont Mountaineers 4: Trailing by one in the bottom of the ninth, the Navs (15-14-2) got back to back solo homers from Logan Bravo and Peabody's Jake Gustin (4 hits) to win it. Bravo's was his second homer of the game and 10th of the summer, setting a new franchise single season record. Swampscott native Luke Marshall turned in a strong start on the mound, going six innings while allowing just three hits and one earned run with five strikeouts.