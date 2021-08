The Olympic men’s road race favourite is Tadej Pogacar but Bradley Wiggins believes the Slovenian will be a “marked man” as he attempts to claim gold to pair with his Tour de France title.Pogacar defended his title last Sunday in relatively comfortable fashion and will be expected to secure glory in Tokyo too.Wiggins, who won the 2012 Tour de France and the time trial at the London Olympics a couple of weeks later, believes it might be a tough ask of the 22-year-old Slovenian in the heat and humidity, and with such a quick turnaround.Follow the men’s cycling road race...