Bethesda Releases New Free Content for Original DOOM and DOOM 2

By Marc Deschamps
ComicBook
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe original DOOM and DOOM II have received a new update on modern consoles! Today, Bethesda revealed that Earthless: Prelude is coming free to versions of DOOM on current platforms such as Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC. The add-on features 12 maps in total, and has been developed by modder James "Jimmy" Paddock. Paddock has worked on a number of notable DOOM mods over the years, including an add-on called Deathless. Earthless is a spiritual successor to that project, which is also available as a free add-on, as well. In total, 32 levels will be released as part of the new project.

