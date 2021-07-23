Bethesda Releases New Free Content for Original DOOM and DOOM 2
The original DOOM and DOOM II have received a new update on modern consoles! Today, Bethesda revealed that Earthless: Prelude is coming free to versions of DOOM on current platforms such as Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC. The add-on features 12 maps in total, and has been developed by modder James "Jimmy" Paddock. Paddock has worked on a number of notable DOOM mods over the years, including an add-on called Deathless. Earthless is a spiritual successor to that project, which is also available as a free add-on, as well. In total, 32 levels will be released as part of the new project.comicbook.com
