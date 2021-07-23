Cancel
49ers sign middle linebacker Fred Warner to 5-year extension

ESPN
 11 days ago

Fred Warner's all-around play helped earn him the richest contract ever given to an off-ball linebacker in the NFL. Now that he got that reward he wants to upgrade one specific element to his game by improving his ability as a blitzer. That is for sure a point of emphasis...

www.espn.com

SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — With the opening of 2021 NFL training camp less than a week away, the San Francisco 49ers have reportedly reached an agreement with star linebacker Fred Warner on a $95 million contract extension that would run through the 2026 season. Warner is entering the final year of his current contract so the team was anxious to get a deal in place to keep the heart and soul of their heralded defense on the roster for years to come. ESPN’s Adam Schefter cited sources in breaking the news of the deal. According to Schefter, deal includes $40.5 million guaranteed, second only to C.J. Mosley’s $51 million guarantee with the New York Jets. Warner, a former third-round draft pick out of BYU, earned a Pro Bowl berth during the 2020-2021 season, recording 125 tackles — 79 of them solo stops — and two interceptions. During his career, Warner has been one of the most productive linebackers in the NFL, accumulating 366 total tackles — 252 solo — and 16 pass breakups. The 49ers report to camp on July 27 and face the Kansas City Chiefs in their first preseason game on Aug. 14th.
