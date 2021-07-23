Red Flag Warning issued for Modoc County Except for the Surprise Valley by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-22 19:50:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Modoc County Except for the Surprise Valley RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 285 The Red Flag Warning will expire at 8 PM PDT. Conditions will remain dry during the next few days, but afternoon and evening winds will not be as strong.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0