Jersey Proud: Princeton professors create correct flat map of Earth

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree professors at Princeton University have created an accurate flat map of Earth. Typical maps do not show the correct sizes of the continents. The professors came up with a double-sided disc map to show the correct proportions.

