Riding the bus every day means embracing some degree of randomness. Like all transportation, buses are vulnerable to chance events. But instead of traffic jams or road construction, the variables I’m thinking about are little things: cash payments, the distance between bus stops, people carrying bulky luggage, exiting from the rear versus the front door, or stops located on the near versus the far side of an intersection that keep the bus from making the stoplight. All these things add up to the difference between being on time or being 10 minutes late.