California Leaders Mislead Public, Reduce Penalties for Crimes with Deceptively Named Propositions

On this episode of WTF California podcast, we discuss the City of Antioch where Mayor Lamar Thorpe claims the businesses are the problem at Sycamore Square and he will announce his plan later Monday. Just a week after two other councilmembers introduced their own plans including hiring more Antioch Police Officers. We talk about several shootings across the Bay Area including Concord on Highway 4, San Jose, San Rafael and others. Governor Gavin Newsom signs bill banning police from posting mugshots of low level crimes on social media. San Francisco possibly to implement “congestion pricing’ while at the same time seek to build more housing that will create more congestion. Plus more.