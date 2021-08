As is always the case when those two teams square off, there will be a lot of national attention on the Yankees-Red Sox series this weekend. And, sure, it's a big series with American League playoff ramifications, but the best series this weekend comes in so-called flyover country. The two titans of the Central divisions face off for a three-gamer in Milwaukee. It's the AL Central-leading White Sox against the NL Central-leading Brewers. A possible World Series preview? Sure, why not? Both teams are in first, so of course it's possible.