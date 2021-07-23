eHealth M&A Activity Slows in Q2:2021, According to Acquisition Data from Irving Levin Associates, LLC
NEW CANAAN, Conn. (PRWEB) July 22, 2021. According to new acquisition data from Irving Levin Associates, LLC, eHealth merger and acquisition activity dipped slightly while posting higher transaction dollars in the second quarter of 2021. There were 90 transactions announced in the second quarter, a 13% decrease compared with the previous quarter’s 103 deals. Deal volume was up 79% compared with Q2:20 when 51 transactions were announced. 25 deals disclosed a price in the second quarter, totaling $38.2 billion, which indeed surpasses the $21.3 billion announced over 19 deals for the first quarter. In Q2:20, the sector posted $606.7 million in disclosed spending, displaying a dramatic year-over-year difference.www.sfgate.com
