Starbucks partnering with public health leaders to get more shots in arms
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Get a shot of espresso and a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine with Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health. The Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health department partnered with Starbucks, the “Just Food” food pantry and KDHE to get folks out outside of the Lawrence Starbucks. They offered free surveys, testing and vaccines. They also gave out t-shirts, water, iced coffee and various gift cards to encourage people to participate.www.wibw.com
