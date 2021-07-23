Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

FBI Identify Remains Found At Catoctin Mountain Park As 21-Year-Old Joanna Michelle Amaya

cbslocal.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe mystery continues at a national park in Frederick County. Investigators have identified the human remains found off of a trail but are still trying to piece together what happened.

washington.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Catoctin Mountain Park#Mountain#Human Remains#Fbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Maryland StateNBC Washington

FBI Identifies Woman Found Dead in Maryland National Park

The FBI has identified a woman found dead in a national park in Frederick County, Maryland. Hikers found a portion of 21-year-old Joanna Michelle Amaya’s body on June 12 in Catoctin Mountain Park in Thurmont, the FBI’s Baltimore Field Office said. Amaya was also known as Dior Reyes. She was...
okcfox.com

Human remains found in Bethany backyard identified as Oklahoma City man

BETHANY, Okla (KOKH) — Bethany Police have identified the human remains found in the backyard of a Bethany home on June 7th as Clifton Taylor, 43. Taylor's body was found in the backyard of a home located on the 6700 block of NW 31st St. Original Story: Human remains found...
Anne Arundel County, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Police Release Details On Killing Of Cybersecurity Executive Juanita Koilpillai

TRACYS LANDING (WJZ) — Almost a week after well-known tech executive, Juanita Koilpillai was found dead outside her Anne Arundel County home, her 23-year-old son has been charged with her murder. Andrew Beavers was arrested in Virginia. He’s been charged with first and second-degree murder. The medical examiner determined that Koilpillai’s cause of death was “multiple sharp force injuries”. Lt. Jacklyn Davis, a police spokeswoman, said he was arrested in Loudoun County, Virginia, where he awaits extradition. When police started their initial investigation at the victim’s home in Tracys Landing on Genoa Road, they noticed the victim’s car was missing and her son...
Fox40

Coroner identifies 54-year-old woman as South Land Park homicide victim

SOUTH LAND PARK, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office released the identity of the woman who was killed inside a South Land Park home in late July. On Friday, July 23, at around 9:30 p.m., Sacramento police were called out to a home on South Land Park Drive near Interstate 5 after a woman was found dead inside.
WLBT

Deputies identify 68-year-old Byram man found dead on Big Creek Road

BRYAM, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an overnight homicide in Byram. Deputies say 68-year-old Robert Earl Bracey was found on Big Creek Road after suffering multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. According to authorities, a person of interest identified as a family member is being...
Valley News

Police identify remains found in Bethel

BETHEL — Authorities have identified the remains found last week in a tent in Bethel as 35-year-old resident James P. Lumbra, according to a news release from Vermont State Police. Police are investigating how Lumbra died but said they don’t believe it’s suspicious. They are awaiting the results of toxicology...
Merced Sun-Star

21-year-old woman’s remains found near human foot, FBI says. Her death is a mystery

Hikers discovered a pair of red Nike shoes and a human foot in a Maryland national park in June. Now the FBI has identified the woman who died. The foot was found in a remote part of the woods, away from established paths of Catoctin Mountain Park, according to McClatchy News. Rangers found the rest of the woman’s body, except for a missing hand and foot, fewer than 100 yards away.
740thefan.com

Medical examiner identifies human remains found near river

MINNEAPOLIS – The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has identified the human remains found near the Mississippi River July 4. 36-year-old Adam Richard Johnson was murdered and dismembered. Body parts were found in two locations June 17, then someone found his head on a park bench five days later. Investigators say...
Washington Post

Police identify 19-year-old found slain in Fairfax County on Tuesday

Ronald Worthy Jr. was alive Tuesday morning, but by the time a relative arrived home to the apartment where he was staying in Fairfax County that night, the 19-year-old was dead with gunshot wounds to the upper body, police said. Investigators said they found no signs of forced entry to...
outtherecolorado.com

Man identified after body found in Colorado park

On Thursday, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office identified the man they found dead last weekend in Stratmoor. The man was identified as 45-year-old Shawn Deckert. Last Saturday, deputies responded to the Stratmoor Valley Park and Trailhead around 6:45 a.m. after they received a call that someone had found a body. At the time, deputies withheld the identity of the man until his next of kin could be notified.
Boston Globe

Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing of 18-year-old in New Bedford park; victim identified

A suspect is in custody after an 18-year-old man was brutally stabbed early Tuesday morning in a New Bedford park, authorities said. Rayshard Normil-Jerome, of New Bedford, was found lying unresponsive in Clasky Common Park by police at around 1:24 a.m., Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office said in a statement. He was taken to Saint Luke’s Hospital, where he was declared dead at 2:02 a.m., the statement said.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Woman found slain in park outside of Atlanta is identified

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (AP) — Police have identified a woman found shot to death in a park outside Atlanta as 18-year-old Tori Lang of Lithonia. Her body was found around dawn Wednesday at Yellow River Park near Stone Mountain. Someone in the park discovered her body underneath a tree during a morning walk and called 911.
tucson.com

Body of 23-year-old man found in Tucson park

The discovery of a body early Monday at a Tucson park has prompted a criminal investigation, officials say. A passerby reported the body about 1 a.m. Monday at Flowing Wells Park, in the 5500 block of North Shannon Road near the Rillito River Park, Deputy James T. Allerton said in a Pima County Sheriff's Department news release.
KCTV 5

FBI returns to Grain Valley home, again, where human remains found

GRAIN VALLEY, MO (KCTV) -- KCTV5 News is monitoring developments in Grain Valley where a woman's body was discovered buried in the ground. FBI and local law enforcement are back out at the scene Thursday continuing their investigation after human remains were found on a residential property in unincorporated Jackson County.

Comments / 0

Community Policy