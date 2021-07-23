FBI Identify Remains Found At Catoctin Mountain Park As 21-Year-Old Joanna Michelle Amaya

TRACYS LANDING (WJZ) — Almost a week after well-known tech executive, Juanita Koilpillai was found dead outside her Anne Arundel County home, her 23-year-old son has been charged with her murder. Andrew Beavers was arrested in Virginia. He’s been charged with first and second-degree murder. The medical examiner determined that Koilpillai’s cause of death was “multiple sharp force injuries”. Lt. Jacklyn Davis, a police spokeswoman, said he was arrested in Loudoun County, Virginia, where he awaits extradition. When police started their initial investigation at the victim’s home in Tracys Landing on Genoa Road, they noticed the victim’s car was missing and her son...