Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

India's New Epidemic: ‘Black Fungus’ Patients Lose Eyes, Nose, Jaw To Infection

By Danielle Ong
International Business Times
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs India continues its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, a new outbreak of the deadly “black fungus” is causing COVID-19 patients to lose their eyes, nose and jaw. Indian health officials have reported 45,374 cases of this rare infection, called mucormycosis, and more than 4,200 deaths over the last two months.

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fungus#Jaw#Mucormycosis#Indian#Abs Cbn News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diabetes
Country
India
News Break
BBC
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsNewsweek

Spider Bite Leaves Man With Brain Swelling, Fighting for Life

A Scottish man spent three weeks in the hospital fighting for his life after a recent false widow spider bite caused inflammation of his brain. Margaret Wood, from the seaside town of Largs, Scotland, told the Largs and Millport Weekly News that her husband was bitten above the eye by a false widow spider recently while he was in their garden cutting down a tree.
Diseases & TreatmentsWebMD

Doctors Remove Massive Tumor from Ethiopian Girl's Face

July 7, 2021 -- A 6-year-old girl who was born with a tumor that never stopped growing revealed her face for the first time after a 12-hour surgery to remove the mass. Negalem Alafa, from Ethiopia, had the surgery on June 23 at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City. The difficult operation required facial and neck nerve dissections, followed by a careful removal of the tumor, her doctors said at a news conference.
WorldNew York Post

Woman awaits ‘dream’ double-arm transplant after losing all four limbs

A 24-year-old Turkish woman who lost both of her arms and legs after catching a life-threatening blood illness is hoping for a rare double-arm transplant to improve her life, according to reports. Dental technician Beyza Dogan contracted meningococcal meningitis while living in Cologne, Germany, four years ago, the UK’s Mirror...
Public HealthPosted by
ScienceAlert

Something in Patients' Eyes Could Reveal The Presence of 'Long COVID', Doctors Say

The punishing symptoms of long COVID are largely invisible to the eye, but new research suggests one of the hallmarks of the disease could literally be staring us in the face. Long COVID refers to a staggering range of debilitating symptoms that up to 30 percent of patients endure long after recovering from acute SARS-CoV-2 infection, including brain fog, headaches, fatigue, loss of taste and/or smell, and more. Many of these discomforts aren't always obvious on the outside, but according to a new study, long COVID might actually be detectable in the eyes of patients, in the form of nerve damage that can...
Public HealthThe Weather Channel

German Doctors Find An Experimental Heart Drug That May Cure Long COVID-19

German doctors have found that an experimental drug may cure long COVID, after a 59-year-old man's symptoms faded within hours. Doctors at Erlangen Eye Clinic in Germany gave the drug BC 007—originally designed to fight heart failure—to treat the patient's glaucoma, the DailyMail reported. Glaucoma is a condition where the...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Coronavirus news - live: New post-Covid complication found in India as patients suffer from liver abscess

As many as 14 people who recovered from Covid in a Delhi hospital have since been diagnosed with multiple liver abscesses, officials said.As many as 14 people who recovered from Covid in a Delhi hospital have since been diagnosed with multiple liver abscesses, officials said.One of the patients died due to this post-Covid complication and at least eight of the 14 had received steroids while they were being treated for the virus, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said. Doctors also said that poor nutrition and the use of steroids are some of the possible reasons behind the formation of the pus in the patients’ liver, according to news agency PTI. Meanwhile, Myanmar's military has been accused of arresting several doctors who were treating Covid-19 patients over their support for the anti-junta protests. Doctors and media reports said at least nine doctors, who volunteered to provide tele-medicine services, have been detained by the military, according to Reuters. This comes even as Myanmar registered 6,000 new infections on Thursday.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

The Covid warning every young Australian needs to read: Woman, 29, who was hospitalised with the virus at the start of the pandemic and will NEVER be able to taste or smell again details why we need to take restrictions seriously

A young woman will never taste or smell again after she was struck down with Covid-19 at the start of the pandemic and left with permanent nerve and lung damage. Livia Bowman, 29, from the Tweed region in New South Wales, travelled to Ireland on March 6 last year and returned to Australia on March 16 with no immediate symptoms.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Mounting evidence of link between Covid and ‘painfully crippling’ bone death in India

A rare disease known as avascular necrosis, or death of bone tissues is rearing its head in India among Covid patients as the country is now battling a surge in rare post-Covid complications.At least 20 cases of avascular necrosis (AVN) have been reported in an Indian hospital in Mumbai city and three were reported in a Delhi hospital so far, hospital authorities told The Independent.The disease in Covid patients has been linked to the use of steroids in treatment, which was also believed to be a causal factor in the outbreak of deadly fungal infections such as black fungus or...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Stark X-ray images reveal how the lungs of an unvaccinated person infected with COVID-19 filled with the virus while vaccinated patient's are mostly clear of disease

A doctor has shared X-rays showing the difference between the lungs of a fully vaccinated who contracts COViD-19 and an vaccinated person. Dr Ghassan Kamel, director of the Medical ICU at SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital in Missouri, has been treating thousands of people ill with the disease since the pandemic exploded in March 2020., reported KSDK.

Comments / 1

Community Policy