Greenfield Neighbors Say No One Is Taking Responsibility For Clogged Drain Flooding Street

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Neighbors in Pittsburgh’s Greenfield neighborhood say they’d be better off with a boat than a car, thanks to a drain along Braywood Way that keeps clogging and flooding the street.

Braywood Way runs parallel to Hazlewood Avenue and the flood problem is right up from Murray Avenue near the entrance to Calvary Cemetary.

They’re dealing with flooded parking lots, floating trash cans, blocked access to parking spots and the water blocks drop-off spots for disabled children who live nearby.

Neighbors say they’ve failed to secure a true fix for years.

“I’ve been a little disappointed in the mutual finger-pointing across different agencies, but I’m sure that now everybody is aware that everybody else is denying responsibility for it that they will be able to work this out,” said resident Kevin Dole.

The city of Pittsburgh and PWSA told KDKA that they are going to work together to stay on top of the problem.