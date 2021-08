VAMPA and ZÍA make their debut on Circus Records with the dark and twisted track “New Levels” that’s sinister to its core!. VAMPA and ZÍA not only have had a longstanding friendship that’s been littered with insane b2b sets, but also flourishing careers of their own. Both producers’ love for dark and twisted themes within their music has garnered them a steady following. VAMPA recently released her raging track “Blood Moon” on GRVDNCR while ZÍA is also coming off a GRVDNCR release as well with her Voices EP, which has tunes such as “Sadistic” and “Extricate.” Now, they’re making their debut on Circus Records with “New Levels” to showcase their skills in the studio together.