Kim wins fifth in consecutive start as Cardinals slip past .500 with 3-2 victory over Cubs

Lancaster Online
 11 days ago

ST. LOUIS — It took the Cardinals 32 days to reach their destination. Not THE destination, mind you, because the Cardinals still are in considerable arrears, seven games’ worth, in the National League Central Division race. But for the first time since they were 36-35 between doubleheader games in Atlanta on June 20, the Cardinals are better than a .500 club at 49-48. Their 3-2 win over the Chicago Cubs in the finale of a four-game series at Busch Stadium before the season’s largest crowd at 41,412 gave the Cardinals their second consecutive series win, at three out of four, and their third series win in the past four series, with the other a two-game split.

