Special Weather Statement issued for Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 18:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-22 20:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham; Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton, Safford; White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL GRAHAM COUNTY UNTIL 845 PM MST At 745 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a group of strong thunderstorms near Pima and Fort Grant, moving southwest at 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Safford, Thatcher, Roper Lake State Park, Pima, Central, Fort Thomas, Swift Trail Junction, Fort Grant, Mount Graham, Bonita and Frye Mesa Dam.