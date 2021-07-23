Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NWS

In places with no cell phone service, emergency alerts go out in every other way possible

Posted by 
9NEWS
9NEWS
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wdv58_0b5KPpIy00

The sound of water used to bring peace. Now, all Suzan Bond Philpott can think about is its power.

"It's where we come to get away from all the city life and the craziness," said Bond Philpott, looking at a massive pile of debris in the Poudre Canyon. "It's overwhelming. You can't even imagine what it used to look like."

Black Hollow Road sits buried under much of what the Cameron Peak Fire left behind last summer. Mixed in the middle are homes, memories, and search and rescue crews fear, a missing family.

A woman and two men are still missing after heavy rain caused a flash flood in the burn scar on Tuesday.

Bond Philpott found out her home was in danger when friends started texting her while she was away from her house. She found Thursday her home is still standing.

"What I saw on the news doesn't even compare to what it is in reality when you're seeing it face to face," said Bond Philpott. "Seeing the backhoe on our bridge and the house roofs at our bridge, it's pretty overwhelming."

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a flash flood warning at 5:24 p.m. on Tuesday evening. Forty-one minutes later, the NWS said logs, rocks and water took over parts of the Poudre Canyon.

In an area so remote, emergency alerts get to people in any way possible. There's very little cell phone service in the area of the Poudre Canyon where the flash flood happened.

When the flash flood warning goes out, it's broadcast immediately on TV, on the national weather service website, and through National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration weather radios that don't require cell phone service.

The 911 Authority in Larimer County, Larimer Emergency Telephone Authority (LETA911), also sent out alerts to every phone in the area through texts and calls.

The folks in charge of sending the emergency alerts in Larimer County say they've found sometimes text messages get through even with very little cell service.

"LETA has several tools in place to alert our community of impending danger.  The tools include sending emergency alerts to Landline phones, cell phones, a keyword opt-in, which includes a text alert, and the IPAWS system," LETA911 wrote in a statement to 9NEWS.

Sometimes speaking to people face to face is the only way to get information across in such rural areas. David Moore with the Larimer County Sheriff's Office says deputies rushed in to tell people to get out when the flash flood warning went into effect.

"We actually send deputies to every area to knock on doors and go to every campsite down the river to alert people that there is danger," said Moore. "If you have a landline, you will automatically get that emergency notification. It's not an option."

Each person found out the danger was coming in a different way.

"When we saw the news reports, they had our sign on the bridge that said black hallow and that's how we knew it was our place," said Bond Philpott.

Now she hopes time and some hard work will bring peace back to her neighborhood.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Full Episodes of Next with Kyle Clark

Comments / 0

9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Denver local news

 https://www.9news.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roofs#Flash Flood Warning#Heavy Rain#The 911 Authority#Leta#Landline#Ipaws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
News Break
NWS
Related
EnvironmentNBC New York

‘Destructive Damage' to Be Added to National Weather Service Cell Phone Alerts

New cell phone alerts warning of potentially "destructive" thunderstorms will begin appearing when storms meeting certain criteria are approaching, federal officials said Monday. The alerts will become available to local National Weather Service stations starting Aug. 2, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Agency (NOAA), which oversees the NWS.
EnvironmentLima News

National Weather Service plans Wireless Emergency Alerts for certain storms

WASHINGTON D.C. — The National Weather Service, beginning August 2, will begin issuing wireless emergency alerts on mobile phones that better explain the potential impact severe thunderstorms would have on the warned area. According to a news release under a “destructive” damage storm, forecasters expect 2.75 inch (baseball-sized) hail and/or...
WeatherPosted by
US105

New Emergency Alerts are Coming to Your Mobile Phone Soon

Our mobile phones are our access to EVERYTHING. Literally everything. Want to find a new recipe for dinner? Your phone has it. What was the name of that guy who won the most gold medals at the Olympics? Just ask your phone. What shows are on tv tonight? Your phone knows that too, and now your phone will alert you when 'destructive' weather is approaching.
Fargo, NDvalleynewslive.com

The National Weather Service adds new categories to emergency alerts

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The National Weather Service (NWS) added “Destructive” and Considerable” damage threat categories to their emergency alerts and will begin August 2. The new destructive thunderstorm category lets the public know urgent action is needed, a life-threatening event is occurring and may cause substantial damage...
San Angelo, TXconchovalleyhomepage.com

New weather alerts coming to cell phones

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Nationwide changes are coming to severe thunderstorm warnings, and you may start to see new alerts on your cell phone in the weeks and months to come. At the beginning of August 2021, The National Weather Service rolled out new categories for severe thunderstorm warnings, including one that will now activate Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) on cell phones.
Utah Statecedarcityutah.com

Afternoon storm causes flooding in parts of Iron County; flash flood watch in effect for Southwest Utah

CEDAR CITY — An afternoon thunderstorm moved quickly through parts of Iron County on Monday, causing flooding in some areas. The Fiddlers Canyon area and other parts of northern Cedar City, along with Enoch City to the north, were among the locations hit hard by the downpour, which started around 2 p.m. The thundershowers and subsequent flooding of streets and streams prompted the National Weather Service to issue an urban and small stream flood advisory for Cedar City and Enoch, which is to remain in effect until 5:45 p.m.
berksweekly.com

National Weather Service adding new ‘destructive damage’ phone alerts

Beginning August 2, the National Weather Service will add a “Destructive” Severe Thunderstorm Warning category to trigger Wireless Emergency Alerts on mobile phones. Severe thunderstorms can be life-threatening, but not all severe storms are the same. Hazardous conditions range from tornadoes, large hail storms, and widespread straight-line winds called derechoes, to cloud-to-ground lightning and flash flooding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy