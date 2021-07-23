Flood Advisory issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 02:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-03 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Hidalgo The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Hidalgo County in deep south Texas * Until 530 AM CDT. * At 222 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Mission, Hidalgo, Palmview, Palmhurst, Sharyland, South McAllen, Mission Regional Medical Center, Castro Elementary School, Lloyd & Dolly Bentsen Elementary School, Sharyland High School, Mission Fire Station Number 3, Madero, B.l. Gray Junior High School, Mission Fire Station Number 5, Brown Middle School, Veterans Memorial High School, Mcallen Convention Center, Airport Park, Los Encinos Community Park and Rowe High School. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
