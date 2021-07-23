Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maricopa County, AZ

Dust Advisory issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-22 19:48:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-22 20:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Advisory for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 815 PM MST. * At 747 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from South Mountain Park to near Florence Junction, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Public. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. * This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 140 and 164. AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 195 and 209. AZ Route 51 between mile markers 1 and 10. Locations impacted include Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, Scottsdale, Gilbert, Tempe, Apache Junction, Fountain Hills, Paradise Valley, Laveen, East Mesa, Gold Canyon, Queen Creek, Tempe Marketplace and Piestewa Peak Park. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Maricopa County, AZ
City
Maricopa, AZ
City
Apache Junction, AZ
City
Queen Creek, AZ
City
Fountain Hills, AZ
City
Scottsdale, AZ
City
Paradise Valley, AZ
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Laveen Village, AZ
City
Gold Canyon, AZ
County
Pinal County, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dust Advisory#Az Interstate 17#Az Route 51#Mesa Chandler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Fourth police officer who responded to Jan. 6 attack dies by suicide

A fourth law enforcement officer who responded to the Capitol on Jan. 6 has died by suicide, the Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to The Hill on Monday. A department spokesman said Officer Kyle DeFreytag, who had been with the department since November 2016, was found dead on July 10. He was 26 years old. Police confirmed DeFreytag was among a host of MPD officers who were sent to the Capitol in response to the riot.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Graham's COVID-19 'breakthrough' case jolts Senate

The coronavirus officially returned to the United States Senate on Monday. News that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) tested positive quickly jolted through the Capitol and sparked an hours-long scramble to figure out who else might have been exposed, which only escalated after sources confirmed that the South Carolina Republican attended an outdoor event on Sen. Joe Manchin ’s (D-W.Va.) houseboat over the weekend with other senators.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles bounces back, but falls short of gold

TOKYO — Gymnastics superstar Simone Biles fought back her fears and returned to competition Tuesday but fell short in her quest for Olympic gold in the balance beam competition and instead brought in bronze. Widely considered the world’s best gymnast, Biles, 24, overcame a few small wobbles during her routine,...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Kathy Griffin says she is undergoing surgery for lung cancer

Kathy Griffin has revealed that she is undergoing surgery for lung cancer and her doctors are optimistic she “should be up and running around as usual in a month or less.”. The comedian took to Instagram and Twitter Monday to say her cancer was caught early and confined to her left lung. The surgery will result in half her left lung being removed.
GymnasticsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA gymnast Jade Carey wins Olympic gold in floor exercise final

Jade Carey took home her first Olympic medal after capturing gold in the women's individual floor exercise final Monday at the Tokyo Olympics. Carey, 21, was the second to compete on the floor, twisting, tumbling and flipping her way onto the top spot on the podium. Carey, who failed to win a medal in the individual all-around and the vault finals, placed first with a score of 14.366, ahead of Vanessa Ferrari, of Italy, who won silver with a score of 14.200. Mai Murakami, of Japan, and Angelina Melnikova, of Russia, tied for bronze with a score of 14.1665.

Comments / 0

Community Policy