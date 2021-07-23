Dust Advisory issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 19:48:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-22 20:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Advisory for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 815 PM MST. * At 747 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from South Mountain Park to near Florence Junction, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Public. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. * This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 140 and 164. AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 195 and 209. AZ Route 51 between mile markers 1 and 10. Locations impacted include Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, Scottsdale, Gilbert, Tempe, Apache Junction, Fountain Hills, Paradise Valley, Laveen, East Mesa, Gold Canyon, Queen Creek, Tempe Marketplace and Piestewa Peak Park. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.