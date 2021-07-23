Nearly $1 million in upgrades coming to Ray Wayside Park, popular Silver River boat launch
Big changes are coming to Ray Wayside Park, a popular Marion County destination for launching boats and paddlecraft to access the Silver River. The county’s Parks and Recreation department has been setting aside money for the project — which will cost nearly $1 million — for a number of years. It plans to start renovations in 2022 to replace all of the launching structures and make the facilities accessible per the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).www.ocala.com
