CSX Railroad to work on crossings on SR 129 and SR 101
— CSX Railroad plans to make further repairs to two railroad crossings in Ripley County starting on or after Tuesday, July 27. CSX will start with the State Road 129 crossing south of Delaware. State Road 129 will be closed in this location during repairs, and the official detour will follow U.S. 50, U.S. 421 and State Road 350. They will then close the State Road 101 crossing in Milan for repairs. The official detour will follow U.S. 50 to State Road 129 and State Road 350.wrbiradio.com
