Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Boston College helped player transfer after he declined vax

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Q2Tb_0b5KOD1f00

The entire Boston College Eagles football team is vaccinated against COVID-19, coach Jeff Hafley said, in accordance with a school policy requiring inoculation.

One player who was set to return to the Eagles this season refused the vaccine and Hafley’s response was to help that player find a new program and transfer.

“I never gave my opinion about it,” Hafley said Thursday during ACC media day. “I just said, ‘This is the school rule. If you don’t want to get it, I’ll support you.’ We had one player who didn’t want to get it, and we helped find him a new home.”

Hafley kept that ex-Eagles player anonymous.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GdWv5_0b5KOD1f00 Also Read:
College football games today: TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

ACC commissioner Jim Phillips said this week that more than half of the league’s 14 full-time programs have already reached the suggested 85 percent mark for player vaccinations.

That 14 didn’t count Notre Dame, a part-time member for football. But like Boston College, Notre Dame is mandating that all its students be vaccinated in order to return to campus.

Hafley’s first season as Boston College’s head coach coincided with the pandemic-disrupted 2020 season. Before taking the job, Hafley was Ohio State’s secondary coach and co-defensive coordinator in 2019 and held a number of other NFL and collegiate assistant roles.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

16K+
Followers
21K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Football Games#American Football#Acc#Notre Dame#Ohio State#Pac 12#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
News Break
NFL
Sports
Boston College
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
orangefizz.net

ACC Kickoff Preview: Boston College

2020 Record: 6-5 All-time series: 31-22 Syracuse. Boston College hasn’t exactly been an ACC powerhouse in recent history. The Eagles were….fine for a long time under Steve Addazio and will look to take a leap under new head coach Jeff Hafley. Must’ve been a bizarre few months for Hafley after he got his dream job only for it to be ripped away from him by the pandemic a few months later. Regardless, he and the rest of BC are poised for a surprising 2021. Phil Jurkovec and friends have plenty of potential on the offensive end. His targets are of course headlined by Zay Flowers, who in 2020 was out of this world. The sophomore turned in 933 yards, and 10 touchdowns from scrimmage. As for this defense, there are some holes to fill. Isaiah McDuffie and Max Richardson left the program after the 2020 season, if the Eagles are to compete with the best of them, they’ll need some form replacements for those two guys.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
The Spun

Coach O Has A Blunt Message For Oklahoma, Texas

Over the past few weeks, Oklahoma and Texas have dominated the headlines thanks to their looming move to the SEC. It’s unclear when Oklahoma and Texas will make the official jump to their new conference. Both are tied to the Big 12 through the 2025 season – at least through media rights.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Nick Saban Admits 1 Thing ‘Scares Him To Death’

The Alabama Crimson Tide dominated their way to a national championship victory this past year, capping off an undefeated season with a win over Ohio State in the title game. Nick Saban claimed his seventh national championship as a head coach and continued to distinguish himself as one of the best leaders college football has ever seen.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Paul Finebaum’s Urban Meyer Prediction

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has made a rough prediction for Urban Meyer‘s future in the National Football League. Meyer is entering his first season as an NFL head coach. He was hired by the Jacksonville Jaguars to lead the AFC South franchise into postseason contention. Meyer has several promising players in Jacksonville, including No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence.
Alabama StatePosted by
FanSided

Oklahoma beats out Alabama, Ohio State and others for 5-star QB

Lincoln Riley and the Oklahoma Sooners do it again as they have another 5-star quarterback committed to their football team. The Oklahoma Sooners are no stranger to elite quarterback talent. From Baker Mayfield to 2021 Heisman candidate Spencer Rattler, Lincoln Riley knows how to groom exceptional passers that fit his offensive scheme. Rattler is the guy entering this upcoming year, but the latest recruit that committed to Oklahoma ensures Riley will have talented signal-callers for the foreseeable future.
College Sportsthespun.com

Report: 1 Conference Trying To Take All Remaining Big 12 Teams

With the departure of Texas and Oklahoma, both of whom are expected to join the SEC, the remaining eight Big 12 schools are in limbo. Commissioner Bob Bowlsby would certainly like to hold the line, continue to collect on a big media rights deal that lasts through the end of the 2024-25 academic year, but there will be significant pressure on the other schools to look into their options.
Ohio StatePosted by
BuckeyesNow

2022 North Carolina Tight End Benji Gosnell Decommits From Ohio State

Pilot Mountain (N.C.) East Surry four-star tight end Benji Gosnell announced on Tuesday evening that he has decommitted from Ohio State. “This has been very hard,” Gosnell said in a post on Twitter. “I’m thankful for the opportunity OSU has given me and the class they have shown throughout this tough decision. But after thorough discussion with my family, I have decommitted from Ohio State and opened up my recruitment.”
Florida StatePosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Clemson, Florida State Rumors

Another day, another college football realignment rumor. Oklahoma and Texas are officially heading to the SEC. The Sooners and the Longhorns will be joining the conference at some point in the next couple of years. An official arrival date has not been decided, though we’ll be seeing OU and Texas taking on the likes of Alabama, Georgia, LSU, etc. at some point in the 2020s.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit’s Blunt Message

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit had a blunt admission when discussing the state of his favorite sport. The sport of college football is changing, fast. With the Name, Image and Likeness rules, the landscape of the sport is changing quickly. Tradition is changing, too – Oklahoma and Texas will leave the Big 12 for the SEC in a couple of years.
Boston, MAPosted by
BCBulletin

Locked on Boston College: Questions Heading Into Camp

Locked on Boston College is our daily Eagles podcast that discusses all the big topics impacting the program. On today's show we look at summer camp which is set to open in a few weeks. What are some of the biggest questions facing this team? We look at positional questions, the health of some key players, and much more.
Texas StatePosted by
The Spun

Baylor’s AD Has Brutally Honest Admission On Texas

Texas‘ move to the SEC has left the rest of the Big 12 – including Baylor – absolutely helpless, and the Bears are starting to lash out because of it. Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades discussed the Longhorns’ move to the SEC on Monday. In doing so, he blasted Texas and said the only reason the university left the Big 12 is because it “felt too little of themselves.”
Ohio StatePosted by
FanSided

Ohio State Football loses another top recruit, a 5-star CB

The Ohio State football program has lost its second recruit in the last week. This time, it’s a five-star cornerback who was one of the cornerstones of the 2022 recruiting class. The Ohio State football program has the number one recruiting class for 2022. At one point, they had a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy