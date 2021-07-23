Cancel
Vermilion Parish, LA

VPSB not mandating masks for schools

By Eman Boyd
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 11 days ago
As of now, when students in Vermilion Parish go back to school next month there will not be a mask mandate.

It's a conversation happening in school districts across the state, as Louisiana deals with a fourth wave of covid infections.

According to BESE, school systems should establish their own policies when it comes to mitigation measures.

Administrators in Vermilion parish did just that.

Administrators say they will follow any future guidance issued at the state and federal level, but for now masks are out.

"I think it should be up to the parents, not mandated one way or another."

Tori Gardner is comfortable with her son and other students going to school without needing to wear masks.

"We luckily were not exposed to Covid in any classrooms. His teachers did fabulous. Last year was great and if my kids can be in a classroom like he normally would be then so be it. Let's continue,” said Gardner

Vermilion Parish is seeing one of the highest increases in positive cases in Acadiana and the vaccination rate is about 26% far below the state average.

"I would actually love a mask mandate."

Parents like Iris Lastrapes, it's a risk she's not willing to take.

"Being that there are no vaccines for children under the age of 12, I feel that it's a precautionary thing and it's to help the children. My kids wore masks all last year and no one got sick,” said Lastrapes.

Administrators will be encouraging students, teachers, and staff to keep up hand washing and social distancing. They will continue to monitor the latest wave and make any necessary changes.

