Doak Walker preseason watch list includes two Georgia running backs

By Joe Vitale
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 11 days ago
The Doak Walker Award, given annually to college football’s best running back, recently released its 2021 preseason watch list.

Two veteran Georgia ball carriers, Zamir White and James Cook, both made the list.

Zamir “Zeus” White came to Athens as a five-star recruit. White was the top-rated RB prospect in the class of 2018 despite tearing his ACL in the high school playoffs as a senior. White tore it again before his first season at Georgia in 2018. White took a redshirt that season, so he is only a junior despite this being his fourth season in Athens.

Zeus was the co-winner of David Jacobs Award for overcoming injury during the 2019 season along with quarterback D’Wan Mathis. White changed the script in 2019, when he stayed healthy en route to 408 rushing yards on 78 carries.

White started at running back for all 10 of Georgia’s games in 2020. White is a physical running back who can remain upright through a lot of contact. He finished the 2020 season with 779 rushing yards on 144 carries.

Cook is projected to start for the Dawgs in obvious passing situations. Cook, who was Georgia’s fourth-leading receiver last season, finished his 2020 campaign with 16 catches for 225 yards.

He is Todd Monken’s most versatile back. He can run between the tackles and is a mismatch for linebackers in the passing game. Cook ran for 303 yards on 45 carries in eight games in 2020. He may be Georgia’s best 2022 NFL draft prospect at the running back position. NFL teams put great value on versatile running backs with less tread on their tires.

This season, he’ll compete with Zamir White, Kenny McIntosh, Daijun Edwards, and Kendall Milton for carries. Cook gave the Dawgs a boost when he decided to return to Athens for another season.

