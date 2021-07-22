Ohio State's Olave, Wilson and Munford receive Big Ten football preseason honors

The Big Ten conference released its preseason football honors list on Thursday and a trio of Buckeyes landed on the East division’s five offensive players named.

Offensive tackle Thayer Munford and receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson were three of the five offensive players named Big Ten Preseason honorees. Joining them on the offensive side of the ball were Indiana quarterback Michael Penix, Jr. and Penn State receiver Jahon Dotson.

OSU was the only school with more than one player named. At this point, you know the trio well. All three have shown up on several publications and websites with multiple preseason accolades and honors, and for good reason. All are talented veterans that should be an even bigger force for the Ohio State offense in 2021.

Here’s a look at how the West division shook out, with five players all from separate teams.

WEST

Tyler Linderbaum, C, IOWA

Mohamed Ibrahim, RB, MINN

Brandon Joseph, S, NU

David Bell, WR, PUR

Jack Sanborn, LB, WIS

