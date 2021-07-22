Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Ohio State's Olave, Wilson and Munford receive Big Ten football preseason honors

By Phil Harrison
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C2cFS_0b5KO7oY00

The Big Ten conference released its preseason football honors list on Thursday and a trio of Buckeyes landed on the East division’s five offensive players named.

Offensive tackle Thayer Munford and receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson were three of the five offensive players named Big Ten Preseason honorees. Joining them on the offensive side of the ball were Indiana quarterback Michael Penix, Jr. and Penn State receiver Jahon Dotson.

OSU was the only school with more than one player named. At this point, you know the trio well. All three have shown up on several publications and websites with multiple preseason accolades and honors, and for good reason. All are talented veterans that should be an even bigger force for the Ohio State offense in 2021.

Here’s a look at how the West division shook out, with five players all from separate teams.

WEST

Tyler Linderbaum, C, IOWA

Mohamed Ibrahim, RB, MINN

Brandon Joseph, S, NU

David Bell, WR, PUR

Jack Sanborn, LB, WIS

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

26K+
Followers
55K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
State
Indiana State
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garrett Wilson
Person
Chris Olave
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penn State#American Football#Buckeyes#Osu#Pennstatefball#Rb#Nu David Bell#Wr#Pur#Ohio State News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
WIS
News Break
Facebook
Sports
Ohio State Buckeyes
Related
NFLUSA Today

Buckeyes Wire 2021 Preseason All-Big Ten first team: Offense

We are less than a month away from the start of the college football season and everyone is releasing their preseason All-American lists. Undaunted, we wanted to get in on the act and go through our All-Big Ten football squad for the 2021 season. We’ll start with the sexy, offensive side of the ball, with the defense coming later in the week.
Ohio StatePosted by
247Sports

Ohio State football: Buckeyes star WR Chris Olave missed Big Ten Media Days due to COVID-19 vaccine dose

Just three days before he was slated to come to Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis, Ohio State star wide receiver Chris Olave was pulled from the scheduled players to appear and replaced by tight end Jeremy Ruckert. A school spokesman at the time of the change said there was “no issue” with Olave and now it is clear why he could not make it with the team. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day confirmed on Friday morning that Olave was missing out on Media Days because he was getting his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccination.
Ohio Statechatsports.com

Ohio State Tight End Jeremy Ruckert Will Attend Big Ten Media Days In Place of Chris Olave

Ohio State has made a change to its list of player representatives for this week's Big Ten Media Days. Tight end Jeremy Ruckert will now be one of Ohio State's three player representatives in Indianapolis alongside offensive tackle Thayer Munford and defensive end Zach Harrison. Wide receiver Chris Olave, who was originally scheduled to make the trip, will no longer be attending.
Ohio Stateallfans.co

Broken Records: Why Chris Olave will break the career receiving touchdowns record at Ohio State

This week at LGHL, we have taken a look through the record books at some of the most impressive marks in Ohio State history. Some records will stand the test of time, as the college football game has changed drastically through the years and is almost an entirely different sport than it was back in the day. However, some records are very attainable, and there are a few that could certainly be broken during the 2021 season if this team lives up to its lofty expectations.
Columbus, OHtheozone.net

Three Buckeyes Named to Big Ten Preseason Honors List

COLUMBUS — Wide receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson along with left tackle Thayer Munford were named to the Big Ten Preseason Honors list as announced by the conference on Wednesday. You can read the full release below. Buckeye Trio Named to Big Ten Preseason Honors List. LT Thayer Munford...
Ohio State247Sports

Ohio State's Munford, Petit-Frere, Garrett named to 2021 Outland Trophy watch list

Watch list season ahead of the 2021 college football season continues to march on. On Tuesday, the 2021 Outland Trophy preseason watch list was released and Ohio State was one of five schools to have three players named, along with Clemson, Boston College, Georgia and Oklahoma. The Buckeyes' two returning starters at offensive tackle, fifth-year senior Thayer Munford and fourth-year junior Nicholas Petit-Frere, were both named to the list, as was fifth-year senior defensive tackle Haskell Garrett.
NFLSteelers Depot

Summer Scouting Series: Ohio State WR Chris Olave

Finishing up a summer series for Steelers Depot, highlighting a handful of 2022 NFL Draft hopefuls and options for the Pittsburgh Steelers we could be talked a lot more about nine months from now. #2 Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State — 6’1” 188 pounds. The Good. Good size, decent build.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
The Spun

Coach O Has A Blunt Message For Oklahoma, Texas

Over the past few weeks, Oklahoma and Texas have dominated the headlines thanks to their looming move to the SEC. It’s unclear when Oklahoma and Texas will make the official jump to their new conference. Both are tied to the Big 12 through the 2025 season – at least through media rights.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Paul Finebaum’s Urban Meyer Prediction

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has made a rough prediction for Urban Meyer‘s future in the National Football League. Meyer is entering his first season as an NFL head coach. He was hired by the Jacksonville Jaguars to lead the AFC South franchise into postseason contention. Meyer has several promising players in Jacksonville, including No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence.
Alabama StatePosted by
FanSided

Oklahoma beats out Alabama, Ohio State and others for 5-star QB

Lincoln Riley and the Oklahoma Sooners do it again as they have another 5-star quarterback committed to their football team. The Oklahoma Sooners are no stranger to elite quarterback talent. From Baker Mayfield to 2021 Heisman candidate Spencer Rattler, Lincoln Riley knows how to groom exceptional passers that fit his offensive scheme. Rattler is the guy entering this upcoming year, but the latest recruit that committed to Oklahoma ensures Riley will have talented signal-callers for the foreseeable future.
Ohio StatePosted by
BuckeyesNow

2022 North Carolina Tight End Benji Gosnell Decommits From Ohio State

Pilot Mountain (N.C.) East Surry four-star tight end Benji Gosnell announced on Tuesday evening that he has decommitted from Ohio State. “This has been very hard,” Gosnell said in a post on Twitter. “I’m thankful for the opportunity OSU has given me and the class they have shown throughout this tough decision. But after thorough discussion with my family, I have decommitted from Ohio State and opened up my recruitment.”
Florida StatePosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Clemson, Florida State Rumors

Another day, another college football realignment rumor. Oklahoma and Texas are officially heading to the SEC. The Sooners and the Longhorns will be joining the conference at some point in the next couple of years. An official arrival date has not been decided, though we’ll be seeing OU and Texas taking on the likes of Alabama, Georgia, LSU, etc. at some point in the 2020s.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Release Quarterback After Veteran Signing

The Seattle Seahawks made a series of roster moves at the quarterback position on Sunday. The NFC West franchise has officially announced the signing of veteran quarterback Sean Mannion. The Seahawks announced the signing of the 29-year-old quarterback on Sunday. Mannion, a third-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out...
College Sportskfgo.com

Big Ten Announces Preseason Honors

(Rosemont, IL) — The Big Ten Conference announced its 2021 football preseason honors on Thursday in conjunction with the start of Big Ten Football Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium. A media panel selected the 10-member preseason list, with five representatives each from the East and West Divisions. Ohio State...

Comments / 0

Community Policy