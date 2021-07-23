Cancel
Sean Penn Demands Cast and Crew Get Vaccinated Before Returning to Work on ‘Gaslit’ Watergate Series

By Abid Rahman
Hollywood Reporter
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe actor's move comes as the delta variant of COVID-19 is creating a huge spike in new cases in California. Sean Penn is refusing to return to work on Starz’s Watergate series Gaslit until all cast and crew on the production have had the COVID-19 vaccine, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Celebritiesdoniphanherald.com

Sean Penn won't return to work without vaccine agreement

Sean Penn won't return to work on his new TV series until the entire cast and crew have been vaccinated against COVID-19. The 'Flag Day' actor-and-director has reportedly refused to resume filming on 'Gaslit' - the Starz limited series he appears in with Julia Roberts - until everyone working on the production has been innoculated against the virus and wants having the jabs to be a mandatory condition of work.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Primetimer

Sean Penn refuses to return to Starz's Gaslit until everybody on set has been vaccinated

Penn has "drawn a line in the sand" after returning from the Cannes Film Festival, calling on the Starz Watergate limited series to require vaccinations for all cast and crew, reports Deadline. Gaslit is currently being filmed mostly indoors in Burbank. "With the highly contagious Delta variant raging enough that Los Angeles has re-imposed indoor mask wearing and cases among the unvaccinated are spiking again at alarming levels across the country, Penn has insisted to the production that the vaccination of everyone must be mandatory," reports Deadline's Mike Fleming Jr. "Through his organization, CORE, Penn has offered to facilitate the vaccination effort, free of charge. (Gaslit's) studio, NBCUniversal, this week mandated mandatory vaccinations in 'Zone A,' which constitutes the cast and those who come in close proximity. An email was sent out to cast and crew Wednesday informing that an on-site clinic was made available to provide free Covid vaccinations, done by the same vendor offering vaccinations to NBCUniversal and production crews on the upper lot. The memo said several vaccine choices are available, and the vendor will be back in 21 days to administer a second dose, if necessary. The memo also asked members of the production to present evidence of vaccination to the Covid testing team when they show up for their next shift on the production." But Penn, who has a few weeks left of filming, says NBC Universal's requirements don't go far enough. "This is one of the first examples of a filmmaker or star directly challenging Hollywood leaders to go further than a recent agreement, and impose strong rules on a production by requiring everyone to be vaccinated," says Fleming.
Public Healthfoxbangor.com

Alexandra Shipp Says Sean Penn Saving Lives with COVID Vaccination Demand

‘X-Men’ Star Alexandra Shipp is praising Sean Penn to the skies, saying she’s down with his demand that no one be allowed on a movie set who is not vaccinated. We got Alexandra at LAX Friday and asked about Sean refusing to step foot on any set where unvaccinated people are allowed in. She thinks Sean’s a hero and is saving lives.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Sean Penn Refuses To Return To Set Unless Crew Fully Vaccinated

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Actor Sean Penn is refusing to return to the set of his new television series “Gaslit” unless his entire cast and crew are vaccinated against the coronavirus. Sean Penn attends the “Flag Day” press conference during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 11, 2021 in Cannes, France. (Getty Images) A representative of the actor told Deadline that the 60-year-old Penn has asked that everyone in the production be fully vaccinated. According to Deadline, NBCUniversal issued a mandate this week that all members of Zone A – which includes the cast and the crew who come in close...
Celebritiessacramentosun.com

Sean Penn wants all cast, crew members to be vaccinated

Washington [US], July 23 (ANI): Hollywood star Sean Penn has refused to return to work on Starz's Watergate series 'Gaslit' until all cast and crew on the production have had the COVID-19 vaccine. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor's firm position on mandatory vaccinations comes on the heels of...
Moviesimdb.com

Sean Penn Refuses to Resume Starz Series Until Entire Crew Is Vaccinated

Sean Penn is refusing to return to work on the Watergate-themed Starz limited series Gaslit until the entire production, not just the cast and key crew, has been vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus. As reported by our sister site Deadline, Penn made clear his stance to producer UCP upon returning...
Public HealthVanity Fair

Sharon Stone Exposes Gap in Hollywood’s Covid Protocols

Sharon Stone is “being threatened” with the loss of an upcoming role for insisting that all of her co-workers be vaccinated, she said in a campaign video for the forthcoming SAG-AFTRA union election. She is running for a leadership position with the Membership First ticket. “I’ve been offered a job...
CelebritiesLos Angeles Business Journal

Netflix Mandates Vaccines for Cast, Crew

Netflix Inc. will mandate vaccinations against Covid-19 for actors and some crew members. As first reported July 28 by Deadline and confirmed by the Business Journal, the decision by the Los Gatos-based streaming giant marks the first implementation of mandatory vaccinations by a Hollywood studio. It affects performers and crew who come into close contact with the cast — a group designated as Zone A — on the company’s U.S. productions.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Kristyn Burtt

Hollywood Unions Move Ahead with Allowing Employers to Mandate Vaccines for Cast and Crew

SAG-AFTRA logo.Courtesy of SAG-AFTRA. Hollywood unions for the TV and film industry, the Directors Guild of America (DGA), International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), International Brotherhood of Teamsters (IBT) and the Basic Crafts, and Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), together with the Alliance of Motion Pictures and Television Producers (AMPTP) have officially moved forward to allow producers to mandate vaccines on set. While certain standards will need to be met, the latest agreement will allow for some modifications for a fully vaccinated cast and crew.
