Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tallahassee, FL

Kids at Challenger Learning Center leap into the beyond

By Dave Vogan
Posted by 
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35uKkS_0b5KNlo200

We have liftoff. Rockets hurling hundreds of feet into the air before tumbling back down to the surface.

"We are doing everything and a lot of fun things."

Jayden Barber is 10-years-old. He and his friends at the Challenger Learning Center Space Camp worked on building these rockets for two days.

"Then we had to put a tube as the body of the rocket, then we put the top of the rocket on the nose."

With an engine, a battery, and two wires, Jayden's curiosity about space and science has been lit.

"How food reacts in space and how you do everything in space."

For others, it brings back memories of witnessing American history.

"On the radio, you could hear the countdown going," said Lloyd Wheeler, who watched along the Indian River in Titusville as a rocket blasted Apollo 11 into space. Aboard the rocket were Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin-- the first humans to ever walk on the moon.

"And I'm watching the waves coming toward me in sequence. And the seagrass started waving at me in that sequence. And a moment later I could actually feel the sound waves thumping on my chest."

More history was written on Tuesday. Mary Wallace Funk became the oldest person ever to fly into space on Blue Origins. David Fierro, a teacher with the Challenger Learning Center said he hopes Funk's determination gives everyone hope that you're never too old or young to reach for the stars.

"I think what we've learned in science, technology, and frankly, all across the spectrum that there are no limits to anybody in our culture. Women, minorities, it doesn't matter. If you have the desire to pursue these fields, you can do it and you can be successful. "

The Challenger Learning Center in Tallahassee hopes to open up its doors to the public again sometime in August.

Comments / 0

WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
575K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Titusville, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Industry
Tallahassee, FL
Business
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Industry
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Armstrong
Person
Buzz Aldrin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Camp#Moon#Apollo 11#American#Blue Origins
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Science
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy