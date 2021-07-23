Kids at Challenger Learning Center leap into the beyond

We have liftoff. Rockets hurling hundreds of feet into the air before tumbling back down to the surface.

"We are doing everything and a lot of fun things."

Jayden Barber is 10-years-old. He and his friends at the Challenger Learning Center Space Camp worked on building these rockets for two days.

"Then we had to put a tube as the body of the rocket, then we put the top of the rocket on the nose."

With an engine, a battery, and two wires, Jayden's curiosity about space and science has been lit.

"How food reacts in space and how you do everything in space."

For others, it brings back memories of witnessing American history.

"On the radio, you could hear the countdown going," said Lloyd Wheeler, who watched along the Indian River in Titusville as a rocket blasted Apollo 11 into space. Aboard the rocket were Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin-- the first humans to ever walk on the moon.

"And I'm watching the waves coming toward me in sequence. And the seagrass started waving at me in that sequence. And a moment later I could actually feel the sound waves thumping on my chest."

More history was written on Tuesday. Mary Wallace Funk became the oldest person ever to fly into space on Blue Origins. David Fierro, a teacher with the Challenger Learning Center said he hopes Funk's determination gives everyone hope that you're never too old or young to reach for the stars.

"I think what we've learned in science, technology, and frankly, all across the spectrum that there are no limits to anybody in our culture. Women, minorities, it doesn't matter. If you have the desire to pursue these fields, you can do it and you can be successful. "

The Challenger Learning Center in Tallahassee hopes to open up its doors to the public again sometime in August.