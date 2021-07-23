Registration for VaxMillions giveaway closes Thursday night

Today is parade day in Downtown Port Huron. After being called off last year, the Port Huron Rotary Club will be holding their International Day Parade this evening. This year’s theme is “decades” in honor of the civic organization’s 100th anniversary last year that went without fanfare. due to the pandemic. Military Street and Huron Avenue will begin closing to traffic at 5pm tonight and the parade will step off at 6:30pm. The parade will begin at Huron and Glenwood Avenues, head south down Huron, cross the Military Street Bridge, and end near the YMCA at Military and Griswold. St. Clair County Governmental Offices located in Downtown Port Huron will be closing early today due to the parade and subsequent road closures. The county’s administration building, court house, and library will all close at 2:30pm. You can listen to live coverage of the parade on AM 1380, wphm.net, and the WPHM free mobile app.