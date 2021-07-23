Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Massachusetts State

Registration for VaxMillions giveaway closes Thursday night

By Jillian Andrews
WWLP 22News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WWLP) – If you haven’t signed up for Monday’s VaxMillions giveaway, Thursday is the last day!. Registration closes at 11:59 p.m., Thursday night for the drawing on July 26, and drawings will continue every Monday through August 23. There will be five drawings for $1 million. Residents over the age of 12, who received their full vaccination in Massachusetts, are eligible to enter.

www.wwlp.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaxmillions#Wwlp
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Related
LotteryTurnto10.com

Deadline to enter first VaxMillions drawing is Thursday

Thursday is the last day to register for the first drawing in the Massachusetts VaxMillions Giveaway. Anyone 18 and older is eligible to win a cash prize valued at $1 million. Children ages 12 to 17 can enter for a chance at a $300,000 scholarship grant. The VaxMillions drawings are...
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

First drawing for VaxMillions set for Monday night

BOSTON — State officials are set to announce the first pair of winners in the VaxMillions vaccine lottery launched to entice more people into getting the COVID-19 vaccine. PREVIOUS: Gov. Baker offering $1 million vaccination giveaway. Once a week for five weeks, VaxMillions will select one entrant ages 18 and...
LotteryPosted by
CBS Boston

First Of 5 VaxMillions Drawings Start Monday, Winners Announced Thursday

BOSTON (CBS) – A fully-vaccinated resident in Massachusetts will walk away with $1 million before taxes Monday in the very first VaxMillions giveaway. This is the first of five drawings set for the next five Mondays with the winners announced three days later on Thursdays. In addition to the $1 million drawing there will also be a drawing every Monday for a $300,000 college scholarship for a fully vaccinated resident between the ages of 12 and 17. If you haven’t registered yet, you can still sign up for the last four drawings at VaxMillionsGiveaway.com.  The state created the lottery to encourage more people...
Indianola, IAweareiowa.com

Indianola hosting 'Sky Parade' Thursday night

INDIANOLA, Iowa — Let's give you a moment of tranquility in the air with beautiful hot air balloons, because you have a chance to see them Thursday night while enjoying the unique stores of Indianola. The Sky Parade is about more than balloons, though. It's a chance to support local...
Chelsea, MIchelseaupdate.com

July 29 at Sounds & Sights on Thursday Nights

(Chelsea Update would like to thank D &B Strategic Marketing for the information in this story.) Now in its fifth week, Sounds & Sights on Thursday Nights continues its abbreviated free summer concert series on Thursday, July 29 from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m. Professional artists perform at seven staged areas located throughout downtown Chelsea showcasing music, chalk art, and circus acts.
Sarpy County, NEstrictlybusinessomaha.com

Sarpy Chamber to Host Grand Giveaway Game Night on August 19

The Sarpy Chamber of Commerce (sarpychamber.org) is excited to host their largest fundraiser, the Grand Giveaway Game Night, on Thursday, August 19. The fundraiser will run from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at A View on State, 13467 State St., and will include dinner and a live auction. Individual tickets are $75 and sponsorships range from $200 to $1,000. The Chamber is currently accepting donation items for the auction; those interested in donating should contact Brian White at chamber@sarpychamber.org. Those interested in attending the fundraiser night can register online at www.sarpychamber.org/events. The Grand Giveaway Game Night is a great fundraising opportunity for the Sarpy Chamber and is sponsored by multiple businesses and brands in and around the Omaha area.
Cotter, ARKTLO

Cotter Public Schools slates registration for Wednesday, Thursday

Cotter Public Schools will conduct registration for the 2021-2022 school year Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. by the elementary entrance. The registration will be conducted in a drive-thru format and is open to students in kindergarten through twelfth grade. The follow items are required and must...
Kingsport, TNwcyb.com

Fun Fest concert headliner changed for Thursday night

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Fun Fest officials announced a change to the concert line-up for Thursday. Organizers say due to illness, Crowder will be unable to perform. Popular Contemporary Christian artist Matthew West will be heading up the stage Thursday. West is a five-time Grammy nominee whose accolades also include awards from Dove, AMA, and Billboard. Andrew Ripp and Tyla Boyd will open for West.
Osage, OKbartlesvilleradio.com

Osage Ballet Holding Benefit Thursday Night

The Osage Ballet will be holding a benefit art sale and silent auction tonight at the Constantine Theater in Pawhuska. The benefit begins at 6 p.m. and will include artists such as Charles Leonard, Dante Biss-Grayson and John Free. Several of the younger cast members will perform two scenes from...
Barnard, VTourherald.com

Thursday Night Music Series

East African band Zikina will play Thursday, Aug. 5 at Feast & Field, Fable Farm Fermentory, Barnard. Doors and kitchen open at 5:30, and the music begins at 6 p.m. Reservations/tickets are encouraged, at Feastandfield.com. If space allows, walk ins are permitted. (Provided) You must be an online subscriber to...
Port Huron, MIrock1055.com

Thursday is parade night in Port Huron

Today is parade day in Downtown Port Huron. After being called off last year, the Port Huron Rotary Club will be holding their International Day Parade this evening. This year’s theme is “decades” in honor of the civic organization’s 100th anniversary last year that went without fanfare. due to the pandemic. Military Street and Huron Avenue will begin closing to traffic at 5pm tonight and the parade will step off at 6:30pm. The parade will begin at Huron and Glenwood Avenues, head south down Huron, cross the Military Street Bridge, and end near the YMCA at Military and Griswold. St. Clair County Governmental Offices located in Downtown Port Huron will be closing early today due to the parade and subsequent road closures. The county’s administration building, court house, and library will all close at 2:30pm. You can listen to live coverage of the parade on AM 1380, wphm.net, and the WPHM free mobile app.
Sciencecbs19news

Registration closes soon for girls astronomy summer camp

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For the fifth year, the University of Virginia is hosting the Girls Exploring the Universe summer camp. It's a free program for middle school girls that is designed to increase their interest in astronomy and science. The camp is usually offered in person, but it...
Lifestyledicksonpost.com

Annual elk drawing registration comes to a close

July 23 was the deadline to apply for the 13th-annual elk hunt and other big-game quota hunts. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will hold a drawing to select the successful applicants, and they will be announced shortly afterward. The October hunts will have seven permits for the gun segment, seven...
Politicsdiscoverestevan.com

Estevan To Return To Fall City Wide Registration Night

This spring, the City of Estevan held a non-traditional registration for summer sports rather than the usual single night of city wide registration. For fall, however, they'll be taking things back to a more conventional setting. The city announced today they would be returning to the single night of city...

Comments / 0

Community Policy