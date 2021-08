After nearly a month at home, the Boys in Gold are hitting the road. Nashville SC will travel to the brand-new Lower.com Field to take on the defending MLS Cup Champions Columbus Crew in a midweek matchup Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. CT. Nashville is coming off an impressive 5-1 over the Chicago Fire and is unbeaten in its last five matches. The Crew are currently on a four-match unbeaten streak with its last result being a 2-1 win over New York City FC.